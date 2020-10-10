 Skip to main content
Lewis Central, Council Bluffs compete at Johnston Invitational
Lewis Central, Council Bluffs compete at Johnston Invitational

JOHNSTON – The Lewis Central and Council Bluffs girls swim teams competed at the Johnston Invite on Saturday.

Waukee was the team champion, edging out Dowling Catholic 335 to 332. Host Johnston finished third with 264 points, followed by Lewis Central in fourth with 126 points. Council Bluffs finished sixth with 46 points.

Johnston Invite

Team standings

1, Waukee 335; 2, Dowling 332; 3, Johnston 264; 4, Lewis Central 126; 5, Carroll 122; T6, Abraham Lincoln 46; T6, Southeast Polk 46; 8, Ottumwa 41.

Lewis Central top 10

200 medley relay

5, Sydnie Collins, Kaylee Brown, Mia Hansen, Waren Graeve, 1:57.42.

200 freestyle

10, Hannah Stienmetz, 2:13.27

200 IM

6, Sydnie Collins, 2:17.81

50 freestyle

3, Waren Graeve, 25.31

100 freestyle

4, Waren Graeve, 55.867

500 freestyle

4, Kylee Brown, 5:27.83; 10, Elaine Morgan, 5:42.44.

200 freestyle relay

7, Hannah Stienmetz, Mia Hansen, Elaine Morgan, Abby Hoss, 1:55.67

100 backstroke

8, Sydnie Collins, 1:03.77

100 breaststroke

4, Kylee Brown, 1:10.03

400 freestyle relay

4, Hannah Steinmetz, Sydnie Collins, Waren Graeve, Kylee Brown, 3:54.19

Council Bluffs top 10

200 medley relay

7, Lillian Lefeber, Jocelyn Miller, Elaina Vrchoticky, Aurora Miller, 2:09.02

200 freestyle relay

6, Aurora Miller, Claire Crilly, Aubri Smith, Elaina Vrchoticky, 1:52.04

400 freestyle relay

7, Jocelyn Miller, 2, Claire Crilly, Aubri Smith, Lillian Lefeber

