Lewis Central, Council Bluffs face off in city clash
Swim graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Council Bluffs swim team competed against Lewis Central in an intra-city battle on Tuesday with Lewis Central winning 236-162 in the final tune-up before the state meet on Nov. 7.

Council Bluffs City Meet results

Team scores

Lewis Central 236; Council Bluffs 162

200 medley relay (Top 2)

1. CB 2:06.84; 2, LC 2:08.49

200 freestyle (Top 3)

1, Waren Graeve, LC, 2:06.71; 2 Claire Crilly, CB, 2:17.23; 3, Camryn Moon, AL, 2:22.58

200 IM (Top 3)

1, Sydnie Collins, 2:19.59; 2, Meredith Struebing, 2:43.55; 3, Jennifer Kidder 2:50.48

50 free (Top 3)

1, Kylee Brown, LC, 27.04; 2, Elaina Vrchoticky, CB, 27.47; 3, Aurora Miller, CB, 27.98.

100 fly (Top 3

1, Mia Hansen, LC, 1:09.83; 2, Anna Schewe, LC, 1:21.30; 3, Jennifer Kidder, LC, 1:26.86.

100 free (Top 3)

1, Kylee Brown, LC, 57.28; 2, Elaina Vrchoticky, AL, 59.08; 3, Hannah Steinmetz,1:00.11

500 free

1, Waren Graeve, LC, 5:50.88; 2, Camryn Moon, CB, 6:18.30

200 free relay (Top 2)

1, LC, 1:51.11; 2, CB, 1:51.26.

100 back (Top 3)

1, Hannah Steinmetz, LC, 1:07.42; 2, Elaine Morgan, LC, 1:10.60; 3, Mia Hansen, 1:12.76.

100 breast

1, Sydnie Collins, LC, 1:12.49; 2, Jocelyn Miller, CB, 1:18.44; 3, Aurora Miller, CB, 1:23.00.

400 free (Top 3)

1, Lewis Central A, 4:00.82; 2, Lewis Central B, 4:01.31; 3, Council Bluffs A, 4:15.65.

