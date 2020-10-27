Lewis Central, Council Bluffs face off in city clash

The Council Bluffs swim team competed against Lewis Central in an intra-city battle on Tuesday with Lewis Central winning 236-162 in the final tune-up before the state meet on Nov. 7.
Council Bluffs City Meet results
Team scores
Lewis Central 236; Council Bluffs 162
200 medley relay (Top 2)
1. CB 2:06.84; 2, LC 2:08.49
200 freestyle (Top 3)
1, Waren Graeve, LC, 2:06.71; 2 Claire Crilly, CB, 2:17.23; 3, Camryn Moon, AL, 2:22.58
200 IM (Top 3)
1, Sydnie Collins, 2:19.59; 2, Meredith Struebing, 2:43.55; 3, Jennifer Kidder 2:50.48
50 free (Top 3)
1, Kylee Brown, LC, 27.04; 2, Elaina Vrchoticky, CB, 27.47; 3, Aurora Miller, CB, 27.98.
100 fly (Top 3
1, Mia Hansen, LC, 1:09.83; 2, Anna Schewe, LC, 1:21.30; 3, Jennifer Kidder, LC, 1:26.86.
100 free (Top 3)
1, Kylee Brown, LC, 57.28; 2, Elaina Vrchoticky, AL, 59.08; 3, Hannah Steinmetz,1:00.11
500 free
1, Waren Graeve, LC, 5:50.88; 2, Camryn Moon, CB, 6:18.30
200 free relay (Top 2)
1, LC, 1:51.11; 2, CB, 1:51.26.
100 back (Top 3)
1, Hannah Steinmetz, LC, 1:07.42; 2, Elaine Morgan, LC, 1:10.60; 3, Mia Hansen, 1:12.76.
100 breast
1, Sydnie Collins, LC, 1:12.49; 2, Jocelyn Miller, CB, 1:18.44; 3, Aurora Miller, CB, 1:23.00.
400 free (Top 3)
1, Lewis Central A, 4:00.82; 2, Lewis Central B, 4:01.31; 3, Council Bluffs A, 4:15.65.
