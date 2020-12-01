Lewis Central defeats Council Bluffs 93-51 in intra-city dual

The Lewis Central boys swim team defeated Council Bluffs 93-51 in an intra-city dual on Tuesday at Kirn Junior High.
The Council Bluffs swim team is a high school co-op of Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Harlan, Tri-Center, Underwood and Woodbine.
Listed below are results from Tuesday’s competition.
Council Bluffs vs. LC Boys Swim Dual
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Team scores
Lewis Central 93, Council Bluffs 51
200-meter medley relay
1. Lewis Central A (Harrison Sprecher, David Gann, Dylon Cox, Luke Wilcox), 2:13.22; Council Bluffs DQ
200-meter freestyle
1. Patrick Chase, LC, 2:13.15; 2. Jack Robbins, LC, 2:15.40; 3, Kaiden Millken, CB, 2:34.71
200-meter IM (top 3)
1. Tayden Blair, CB, 2:28.23; 2. Dallas Davis, LC, 2:40.96; 3. Harrison Sprecher, LC, 2:47.34
50-meter freestyle (top 3)
1. Dylon Cox, LC, 28.27; 2. Brett VanBaale, CB, 28.71; 3. Gavin Rothmeyer, CB, 29.16
100-meter butterfly
1. Gabe Patton, LC, 1:06.12; 2, Jack Robbins, LC, 1:13.21; 3. Bradlee Zitek, CB, 1:25.70
100-meter freestyle (top 3)
1. Chase Patrick, LC, 58.76; 2. Dylon Cox, LC, 1:04.70; 3. Kaiden Millken, CB, 1:07.76
400-meter freestyle
1. David Gann, LC, 4:34.61; 2. Gabe Patton, LC, 4:49.64
200-meter freestyle relay
1. Lewis Central A (Dylon Cox, Dallas Davis, Patrick Chase, Gabe Patton), 1:51.19; 2. Council Bluffs A (Gavin Rothmeyer, Kaiden Millken, Brett VanBaale, Tayden Blair), 1:57.52; 3. Lewis Central B (Luke Wilcox, Harrison Sprecher, Jack Robbins, David Gann), 1:59.23
100-meter backstroke (top 3)
1. Dallas Davis, LC, 1:15.15; 2. Reilly McMurphy, CB, 1:16.93; 3. Harrison Specher, LC, 1:17.33
100-meter breaststroke (top 3)
1. Tayden Blair, CB, 1:16.74; 2. David Gann, LC, 1:26.43; 3. Ethan Schnekloth, CB, 1:41.42
400-meter freestyle relay
1. Lewis Central A (Jack Robbins, Patrick Chase, Dallas Davis, Gabe Patton), 4:08.88; 2. Council Bluffs A (Gavin Rothmeyer, Kaiden Millken, Brett VanBaale, Tayden Blair), 4:33.98
