 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lewis Central defeats Council Bluffs 93-51 in intra-city dual
0 comments

Lewis Central defeats Council Bluffs 93-51 in intra-city dual

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Swim graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The Lewis Central boys swim team defeated Council Bluffs 93-51 in an intra-city dual on Tuesday at Kirn Junior High.

The Council Bluffs swim team is a high school co-op of Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Harlan, Tri-Center, Underwood and Woodbine.

Listed below are results from Tuesday’s competition.

Council Bluffs vs. LC Boys Swim Dual

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Team scores

Lewis Central 93, Council Bluffs 51

200-meter medley relay

1. Lewis Central A (Harrison Sprecher, David Gann, Dylon Cox, Luke Wilcox), 2:13.22; Council Bluffs DQ

200-meter freestyle

1. Patrick Chase, LC, 2:13.15; 2. Jack Robbins, LC, 2:15.40; 3, Kaiden Millken, CB, 2:34.71

200-meter IM (top 3)

1. Tayden Blair, CB, 2:28.23; 2. Dallas Davis, LC, 2:40.96; 3. Harrison Sprecher, LC, 2:47.34

50-meter freestyle (top 3)

1. Dylon Cox, LC, 28.27; 2. Brett VanBaale, CB, 28.71; 3. Gavin Rothmeyer, CB, 29.16

100-meter butterfly

1. Gabe Patton, LC, 1:06.12; 2, Jack Robbins, LC, 1:13.21; 3. Bradlee Zitek, CB, 1:25.70

100-meter freestyle (top 3)

1. Chase Patrick, LC, 58.76; 2. Dylon Cox, LC, 1:04.70; 3. Kaiden Millken, CB, 1:07.76

400-meter freestyle

1. David Gann, LC, 4:34.61; 2. Gabe Patton, LC, 4:49.64

200-meter freestyle relay

1. Lewis Central A (Dylon Cox, Dallas Davis, Patrick Chase, Gabe Patton), 1:51.19; 2. Council Bluffs A (Gavin Rothmeyer, Kaiden Millken, Brett VanBaale, Tayden Blair), 1:57.52; 3. Lewis Central B (Luke Wilcox, Harrison Sprecher, Jack Robbins, David Gann), 1:59.23

100-meter backstroke (top 3)

1. Dallas Davis, LC, 1:15.15; 2. Reilly McMurphy, CB, 1:16.93; 3. Harrison Specher, LC, 1:17.33

100-meter breaststroke (top 3)

1. Tayden Blair, CB, 1:16.74; 2. David Gann, LC, 1:26.43; 3. Ethan Schnekloth, CB, 1:41.42

400-meter freestyle relay

1. Lewis Central A (Jack Robbins, Patrick Chase, Dallas Davis, Gabe Patton), 4:08.88; 2. Council Bluffs A (Gavin Rothmeyer, Kaiden Millken, Brett VanBaale, Tayden Blair), 4:33.98

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert