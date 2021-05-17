Lewis Central edges Pella with second half goal

Lewis Central girls soccer was tied 1-1 with Class 2A No. 4 Pella in a Saturday road game at halftime but scored the game decider in the second half and held on for the 2-1 victory.

The win is the second in a row for the Titans who defeated Glenwood 3-2 at home on May 11.

Senior Hope Jensen and senor Hannah Estrada were the two goal scorers for L.C. and senior Taylor Gregory recorded the lone assist.

Lewis Central was outshot 24-20 but senior goal keeper Hannah Lucy made five saves icing the match.

The Titans finished with five corners kicks compared to three for the Dutch.

Lewis Central will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at home against St. Albert.

Lewis Central (13-2) 1 1 — 2

Pella (8-5) 1 0 — 1