Lewis Central experiments with lineups in dual victory over Atlantic

The Lewis Central girls swim team defeated Atlantic 119-43 on Tuesday.

Titans freshman Sydnie Collins, sophomore Kylee Brown and Waren Graeve all had a productive days, winning twice individually and twice as part of a relay team.

Lewis Central coach Bruce Schomburg was happy with how his team swam, and used Tuesday’s dual to experiment a bit with lineups.

“This was our fourth meet of the season and it was an opportunity to move girls around a little,” Schomburg said. “It helps me going forward seeing swimmers in different races. It shows me we have depth.”

The Titans are back to competition on Thursday at Carroll.

Lewis Central 119, Atlantic 43

Lewis Central individual results

200 medley relay: 1, Sydnie Collins, Kylee Brown, Elaine Morgan, Waren Graeve, 2:02.22.

200 freestyle: 1, Kylee Brown, 2:02.39.

200 individual medley: 1, Waren Graeve, 2:27.03; 2, Elaine Morgan, 2:34.26.

50 freestyle: 1, Sydnie Collins, 26.93.