Lewis Central falls to Harlan in quarterfinals

HARLAN — The Titans fell into an early deficit which proved to be too much to overcome as their season ended with a 21-14 loss to Harlan.

The Cyclones came out firing on all cylinders as they found the end zone on their first two possessions. Despite the early deficit, the Titans fought back to score before the half to make it a one score game.

“There was no quit in these guys,” Titans head coach Justin Kammarad said. “They’ve been in too many big games, too many big fights and we had a taste of a comeback, but we just weren’t able to make enough plays when we needed to.”

The Cyclones regained their two possession lead with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter, however the Titans still were not giving in as the Titan offense marched down to score with just under five minutes left to play.

The Titan defense then got a defensive stop to give the offense a chance to score and force overtime, but all hopes of a comeback were vanquished after the Cyclone defense picked off quarterback Braylon Kammarad on a third-and-long play, and the defense ran out of time to get the ball back.