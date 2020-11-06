Lewis Central falls to Harlan in quarterfinals

HARLAN — The Titans fell into an early deficit which proved to be too much to overcome as their season ended with a 21-14 loss to Harlan.
The Cyclones came out firing on all cylinders as they found the end zone on their first two possessions. Despite the early deficit, the Titans fought back to score before the half to make it a one score game.
“There was no quit in these guys,” Titans head coach Justin Kammarad said. “They’ve been in too many big games, too many big fights and we had a taste of a comeback, but we just weren’t able to make enough plays when we needed to.”
The Cyclones regained their two possession lead with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter, however the Titans still were not giving in as the Titan offense marched down to score with just under five minutes left to play.
The Titan defense then got a defensive stop to give the offense a chance to score and force overtime, but all hopes of a comeback were vanquished after the Cyclone defense picked off quarterback Braylon Kammarad on a third-and-long play, and the defense ran out of time to get the ball back.
“We just fell short tonight,” Kammarad said. “These kids played with tremendous heart and effort all night long. After getting down 14 to nothing and they kept fighting and clawed their way back to put themselves in position to comeback. I couldn’t be more proud of them. It’s definitely not the ending we wanted, we made too many mistakes, and it just didn’t go our way tonight.”
With the loss Lewis Central will move on from 10 seniors, while Kammarad was proud of his seniors, he gave the message to his underclassmen to “let this one burn” and use it as motivation for next season.
“Our program is built on our seniors and their ability to lead,” Kammarad said. “Now we expect the guys returning next year to follow the footsteps of all those that came before them and everything else and be back next year.”
The Titans end the year with a final record of 8-2.
