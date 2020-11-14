Lewis Central finishes 13th at state swimming/diving meet

MARSHALLTOWN – What a day it was for the Lewis Central girls swimming program.
On the second and final day of the 2020 Iowa State Swimming and Diving Meet, Lewis Central earned a 13th-place finish and 52-year veteran coach Bruce Schomburg was honored with IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award.
Schomburg started his coaching career at his alma mater Thomas Jefferson in 1975 before taking over for the Titans in 1980.
“It was a little surprised, but I’ve been around a while, so maybe it’s just the old-man award,” Schomburg joked. “I just enjoy coaching. It’s so fun to watch, because in swimming you can measure someone’s improvement by their times. I really enjoy watching that development from freshman year to senior year. It’s just so fun to see that.”
In the pool Saturday, the Ames Little Cyclones captured their ninth girls swimming team title in the last 11 years.
The Titans cracked the Top 15 thanks in part to the efforts of senior Waren Graeve, who finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 53.18 seconds and ninth-place in the 50-yard freestyle race in 24.39 seconds.
Saturday was the final chapter in what has been a decorated prep career, and a swimming journey that began with Schomburg even before high school.
“She started swimming with me in our club program when she was 12,” Schomburg said. “She’s a very talented girl. She can swim other strokes, but she’s a sprinter just like you have in track. She just had another great day.”
Another Lewis Central standout was sophomore Kylee Brown, who finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke final in a time of 1:05.42.
“We weren’t seeded in the top-16 today and Kylee Brown goes from 18th to second in the 100 breaststroke, which just blew me away,” Schomburg said.
The Council Bluffs swim team also made waves on Saturday, finishing 26th-of-31 teams in the 400-yard freestyle. The team of Aubri Smith, Claire Crilly, Aurora Miller and Elaina Vrchoticky finished in a time of 3:50.30.
Final team swimming scores
1. Ames 303; 2. Iowa City West 277.5; 3. Dowling Catholic 233; 4. Waukee 227; 5. Johnston 173; 6. Cedar Falls 118.5 7. Ankeny 105 8. Linn-Mar 83 9. Bettendorf 79 10. CR Kennedy 73 11. Norwalk 71 12. Des Moines Roosevelt 58 13. Lewis Central 57 14. West Des Moines Valley 55 15. Iowa City High 46 16. Carroll 45 17. Boone 44 18. Pleasant Valley 40.5 18. SC Metro 40.5 20. Waterloo 40 21. Fort Dodge 33 22. Muscatine 31 23. CR Jefferson 22 24. Dav Central 20 25. Dubuque Senior 18 26. Marshalltown 12 26. Decorah 12 28. Mason City 4.
