Lewis Central finishes 13th at state swimming/diving meet

MARSHALLTOWN – What a day it was for the Lewis Central girls swimming program.

On the second and final day of the 2020 Iowa State Swimming and Diving Meet, Lewis Central earned a 13th-place finish and 52-year veteran coach Bruce Schomburg was honored with IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award.

Schomburg started his coaching career at his alma mater Thomas Jefferson in 1975 before taking over for the Titans in 1980.

“It was a little surprised, but I’ve been around a while, so maybe it’s just the old-man award,” Schomburg joked. “I just enjoy coaching. It’s so fun to watch, because in swimming you can measure someone’s improvement by their times. I really enjoy watching that development from freshman year to senior year. It’s just so fun to see that.”

In the pool Saturday, the Ames Little Cyclones captured their ninth girls swimming team title in the last 11 years.

The Titans cracked the Top 15 thanks in part to the efforts of senior Waren Graeve, who finished sixth in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 53.18 seconds and ninth-place in the 50-yard freestyle race in 24.39 seconds.