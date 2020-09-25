Lewis Central gets complete effort in win over Glenwood

GLENWOOD – All three phases were clicking for Class 3-A No. 4 Lewis Central on Friday.
The undefeated Titans improved to 5-0 on the season, using a 28-0 first quarter to set the tone for a 42-14 victory.
Titans running back Logan Katzer had a receiving touchdown and a pair of scores on the ground, quarterback Jonah Pomrenke had two passing TDs and another rushing, and Jonathan Humpal had a 64-yard receiving touchdown and an interception defensively with the Rams driving.
A pair of special teams miscues by Glenwood also aided Lewis Central’s quick start.
On the opening kickoff, Glenwood’s kick returner fielded the kick and stepped out at the Ram 1-yard line. Later in the quarter a muffed kickoff, recovered by Lewis Central on the 1-yard line set up Katzer’s third touchdown of the first quarter.
Conversely, Lewis Central got booming punts from Lane Feierfeil, while Boston Hensley was perfect on PATs.
Defensively, the Titans shut out Glenwood for three quarters.
The Titans marched down the field on their opening drive of the second half, punctuated by an 8-yard touchdown run by Pomrenke, giving L.C a 35-0 advantage at the 8:43 mark of the third quarter.
Glenwood got on the board with 9:41 remaining on a 15-yard touchdown toss from Tate Mayberry to Silas Bales. Later in the fourth, Mayberry connected with Logan Clark on a pass that was tipped by intended target Austin Patton for a 55-yard touchdown.
On Friday, Glenwood is scheduled to host Carroll and Lewis Central is slated to host Denison-Schleswig.
Lewis Central (5-0) 28 0 7 7—42
Glenwood (3-2) 0 0 0 14—14
LC: Logan Katzer 28 from Jonah Pomrenke (Boston Hensley PAT good)
LC: Katzer 19 run (Hensley PAT good)
LC: Katzer 1 run (Hensley PAT good)
LC: Jonathan Humpal 64 from Pomrenke (Hensley PAT good)
LC: Pomrenke 8 run (Hensley PAT good)
G: Silas Bales 15 from Tate Mayberry (Brock Sell PAT good)
G: Logan Clark 55 from Mayberry (Sell PAT good)
LC: Thomas Fidone 8 from Braylon Kammrad (Will Devine PAT good)
