Lewis Central girls ride wave of momentum
Lewis Central girls ride wave of momentum

Lewis Central’s Lanee Olsen strikes the ball during the girls city tennis meet on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

Lewis Central girls tennis is riding a wave of momentum after winning the city tournament on Thursday.

The Titans turned right around on Friday to defeated Atlantic on the road 8-1.

"The girls' energy was up from the wave of momentum we've had the last week," head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. "Their energy showed. It was a little hotter today. Some of those points that were really close they stayed in them and they were able to execute. I was excited to see some of them coming back from behind to take the victory. We really played up to our potential again tonight."

Sophomore Lanee Olsen earned the 8-4 win at No. 1 singles, senior Katelyn Rodenburg defeated her opponent 8-0 at No. 2 singles, senior Maddie Parker won 8-1 at No. 3, sophomore Oasis Opheim came out victorious 8-4 at No. 4, senior Emily Burns won 8-4 at No. 5 and freshman Alexis Opheim completed the singles sweep with an 8-6 victory at No. 6.

Lewis Central also went 2-1 in doubles.

Rodenburg and Parker won in a 9-7 tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles and Burns and Alexis Opheim won 8-5 at No. 3.

"Katie Rodenburg and Maddie Parker and Emily Burns all played tough, tight matches," Aaron Rodenburg said. "That senior leadership again. They're really solid."

The Titans will be in action next at 4:30 on Monday in a home dual against Red Oak.

"We're just going to keep working hard," Aaron Rodenburg said. "... We're just going to try to prepare the girls this weekend and bring home another W."

