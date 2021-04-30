Lewis Central girls ride wave of momentum

Lewis Central girls tennis is riding a wave of momentum after winning the city tournament on Thursday.

The Titans turned right around on Friday to defeated Atlantic on the road 8-1.

"The girls' energy was up from the wave of momentum we've had the last week," head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. "Their energy showed. It was a little hotter today. Some of those points that were really close they stayed in them and they were able to execute. I was excited to see some of them coming back from behind to take the victory. We really played up to our potential again tonight."

Sophomore Lanee Olsen earned the 8-4 win at No. 1 singles, senior Katelyn Rodenburg defeated her opponent 8-0 at No. 2 singles, senior Maddie Parker won 8-1 at No. 3, sophomore Oasis Opheim came out victorious 8-4 at No. 4, senior Emily Burns won 8-4 at No. 5 and freshman Alexis Opheim completed the singles sweep with an 8-6 victory at No. 6.

Lewis Central also went 2-1 in doubles.

Rodenburg and Parker won in a 9-7 tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles and Burns and Alexis Opheim won 8-5 at No. 3.

"Katie Rodenburg and Maddie Parker and Emily Burns all played tough, tight matches," Aaron Rodenburg said. "That senior leadership again. They're really solid."