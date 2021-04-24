Lewis Central girls soccer overpowers Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central girls soccer peppered the Thomas Jefferson goal on Friday in a 7-1 victory to win its fourth game in a row and improve to 8-1 on the season.

Senior midfielder Haley Bach, senior midfielder Hope Jensen and senior midfielder Hannah Estrada all scored two goals for the Titans and junior midfielder Natalie Smith added the last.

Lewis Central finished with five assists from Estrada, freshman midfielder Haylee Erickson, junior midfielder Hana Daoudi, sophomore forward Gracie Hays and junior midfielder Amara Orth.

The Titans finished with 19 shots, 14 of which were on goal. Senior goalkeeper Hannah Lucy finished with one save.

The Yellow Jackets kept it close in the first half and only trailed 3-1 at halftime before allowing four goals in the second.

T.J. freshman defender Grace Strong scored the long goal for the Jackets.

“They fought hard. L.C. is good,” T.J. head coach Mark Royer said about his team’s effort. “They’re really good. We’re still fighting the injury bug. We had another one go down last night. Obviously that’s no excuse but we had two subs because we had kids playing tennis and doing what not and injuries all over the place.