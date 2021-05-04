Lewis Central golf struggles to find swing

Lewis Central boys and girls golf competed on Monday and Tuesday but struggled to find consistency.

The girls traveled to Denison for a dual on Monday and lost 213-240 after a challenging course.

The boys played at the Atlantic Invite on Tuesday but cold weather and a mid-season slump left many of the Titans wishing for better.

In the girls dual senior Tayler Elam led the team with a 51, sophomore Simone McCarty carded a 60, junior Jordan Petersen shot a 63, junior Kaitlyn Brandenburg totaled a 66, senior Taryn McSorley finished with a 69 and junior Cora Johnson finished with a 76,

“I would say that it’s more of a course that most the girls hadn’t played that kind of a course before,” co-coach Steve Koester said. “There was a lot of hills. You had to really read the putts more than what the girls (are used to). We only have two with any real experience on the team. Everyone else is still new. Denison’s team is good. They have a lot of veterans. It was their home course so that helped them. I think on a neutral course we’d be a little closer to them.”

Elam was one stroke away from finishing first overall. Despite leading the team, Koester said Elam left wanting more.