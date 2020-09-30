Lewis Central grad Megan Witte is the 2020 Daily Nonpareil City Female Athlete of the Year

“I was planning on coming to UNI in the summer for workouts, but couldn’t because of COVID. My older teammates think this is really weird because they’re used to playing now,” Witte said. “Right now we’re doing 20-hour weeks, so we’ll lift Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings and practice four out of the five days.”

It’s already an arduous task being away from home, a college freshman and an athlete. Add in COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, and well, it hasn’t exactly been the typical college experience thus far.

“It’s definitely frustrating at times because I know I’m not getting the same experience a normal college freshman would get,” Witte said. “There are all kinds of restrictions in the dorms with how many people can be in rooms and mask requirements. So, it’s just been a little harder to try and develop those new relationships, so that’s probably been the strangest part.”

That’s not to say she’s not busy, as the life of a college athlete, pandemic or not, takes immense time and dedication.

“It’s definitely different from high school. It’s very tough and I’m always busy. I know people think of college kids as having a lot of free time, but I feel like I always have something to do,” Witte said.