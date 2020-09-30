Lewis Central grad Megan Witte is the 2020 Daily Nonpareil City Female Athlete of the Year

If you want to know what kind of athlete Megan Witte was in high school, consider this:
The multi-sport and Lewis Central graduate was a Drake Relays and state qualifier in her track career. In basketball, she earned all-state honors, was named the Daily Nonpareil’s City Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020 and helped the Titans qualify for the state tournament three times, finishing as Iowa’s Class 4-A runner-up this past season.
She had Division II basketball offers from UNK, Minnesota State Mankato, Lindenwood (Missouri), Northwest Missouri State and South Dakota School of Mines.
All those accolades, and yet it was a Division I volleyball offer from the University of Northern Iowa that the UNI freshman chose.
She was pretty darn good as a prep volleyball player as well, recording 484 kills, 292 digs and 41 blocks as a senior, while helping lead the Titans to the state tournament in 2017 and 2018. Considering she didn’t play club volleyball, her potential seems through the roof.
However, the 2020 Daily Nonpareil City Female Athlete of the Year will have to wait a bit longer for her first official collegiate season to begin. Instead of being in the thick of college volleyball season, Witte is now preparing for a spring season due to the pandemic. Things have changed rapidly, but right now she expects to get started in late January with postseason in April.
“I was planning on coming to UNI in the summer for workouts, but couldn’t because of COVID. My older teammates think this is really weird because they’re used to playing now,” Witte said. “Right now we’re doing 20-hour weeks, so we’ll lift Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings and practice four out of the five days.”
It’s already an arduous task being away from home, a college freshman and an athlete. Add in COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, and well, it hasn’t exactly been the typical college experience thus far.
“It’s definitely frustrating at times because I know I’m not getting the same experience a normal college freshman would get,” Witte said. “There are all kinds of restrictions in the dorms with how many people can be in rooms and mask requirements. So, it’s just been a little harder to try and develop those new relationships, so that’s probably been the strangest part.”
That’s not to say she’s not busy, as the life of a college athlete, pandemic or not, takes immense time and dedication.
“It’s definitely different from high school. It’s very tough and I’m always busy. I know people think of college kids as having a lot of free time, but I feel like I always have something to do,” Witte said.
For instance, here’s a typical Wednesday.
“I’ll wake up at 5:30 and go lift until 7:30 or 8, have class at 10, 11 and 12, practice at 1:30 until 4:30ish, and then we’ll have study tables from 7:30 to 9,” Witte said.
Witte says her longstanding relationships – many through sports – are what she misses most about high school and named last year’s state tourney run in basketball as her favorite prep sports memory.
The 6-foot Witte is listed as an outside hitter for UNI on their official team website. The Panthers do not have an official spring schedule listed for this spring, but are coming off of a NCAA Tournament appearance and 24-11 record in 2019.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!