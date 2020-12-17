Lewis Central grad Rachel Cushing named GPAC Libero of the Year

Former Lewis Central multi-sport standout Rachel Cushing has continued to shine at the next level for College of Saint Mary in Omaha.

After a stellar true freshman campaign this past season, Cushing was named to the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference Volleyball First Team and was named the GPAC Libero of the Year.

In her first season with the Flames, Cushing led not only the GPAC, but the entire country in digs with 440.

Jamestown won the regular season championship for 2020 with a 15-1 record, while College of Saint Mary has an overall record of 11-10, and a 6-10 conference mark. The GPAC Volleyball Tournament will be played in the spring, April 3, 7 and 10. The NAIA Tournament opening round is scheduled for April 17 and will be played at host campus sites. The rest of the tourney is slated for April 27 to May 1 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

The GPAC All-Conference teams were selected by the league coaches.

2020 GPAC Volleyball First Team

Name Position School Class Hometown

Tara Callahan S Concordia Sr. Brady, Neb.

Rachel Cushing L College of Saint Mary Fr. Council Bluffs, Iowa