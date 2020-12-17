Lewis Central grad Rachel Cushing named GPAC Libero of the Year

Former Lewis Central multi-sport standout Rachel Cushing has continued to shine at the next level for College of Saint Mary in Omaha.
After a stellar true freshman campaign this past season, Cushing was named to the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference Volleyball First Team and was named the GPAC Libero of the Year.
In her first season with the Flames, Cushing led not only the GPAC, but the entire country in digs with 440.
Jamestown won the regular season championship for 2020 with a 15-1 record, while College of Saint Mary has an overall record of 11-10, and a 6-10 conference mark. The GPAC Volleyball Tournament will be played in the spring, April 3, 7 and 10. The NAIA Tournament opening round is scheduled for April 17 and will be played at host campus sites. The rest of the tourney is slated for April 27 to May 1 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
The GPAC All-Conference teams were selected by the league coaches.
2020 GPAC Volleyball First Team
Name Position School Class Hometown
Tara Callahan S Concordia Sr. Brady, Neb.
Rachel Cushing L College of Saint Mary Fr. Council Bluffs, Iowa
Ady Dwight MB Dakota Wesleyan Fr. Langford, SD
Makenzie Fink RS Northwestern Sr. Lanark, Ill.
Taliyah Flores OH Midland Jr. Papillion, Neb.
Kalli Hegerle RS Jamestown Jr. West Fargo, ND
Anna Holen OH Jamestown Jr. Lamoure, ND
Brenna Krommendyk MB Dordt So. Belle Plain, Minn.
Hope Leimbach S Midland So. Lincoln, Neb.
Lacey Reitz S Northwestern Sr. Jackson, Minn.
Lucy Skoch RS Hastings Sr. Hastings, Neb.
Alli Timmermans RS Dordt Jr. Orange City, Iowa
Anna Wedel OH Northwestern Sr. Maurice, Iowa
Krista Zenk OH Morningside Sr. Le Mars, Iowa
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Player-of-the-Year
Anna Wedel, Northwestern
GPAC Volleyball Libero-of-the-Year
Rachel Cushing, College of Saint Mary
GPAC Volleyball Setter-of-the-Year
Lacey Reitz, Northwestern
GPAC Volleyball Freshman-of-the-Year
Ady Dwight, Dakota Wesleyan
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Coach-of-the-Year
Jon Hegerle, Jamestown
2020 GPAC Volleyball Second Team
Name Position School Class Hometown
Jessi De Jager MB/RS Dordt Jr. Hull, Iowa
Elizabeth Dlouhy MB College of Saint Mary Jr. Tekamah, Neb.
Sydney Ellingson L Jamestown Sr. Langdon, ND
Madeline Else S Dakota Wesleyan So. Holstein, Iowa
Grace Hanno OH Briar Cliff Sr. Sioux City, Iowa
Maggie Hiatt OH Midland Sr. Springfield, Neb.
Corina Huff MB Jamestown Sr. Breezy Point, Minn.
AJ Kacmarynski OH Northwestern Sr. Pella, Iowa
Caitlin Makovicka MB/RS Morningside Sr. Ceresco, Neb.
Jackie Meiklejohn S Jamestown Jr. Dickey, ND
Gabi Nordaker MB Concordia Fr. Omaha, Neb.
Camryn Opfer OH Concordia So. Seward, Neb.
Corrina Timmermans OH Dordt So. Orange City, Iowa
Emily Van Ginkel MB Northwestern Sr. Rock Valley, Iowa
Honorable Mention
Briar Cliff – Sami Wasmund (MB), Tannah Heath (L)
College of Saint Mary – Makenna Freeman (OH)
Concordia – Marissa Hoerman (L), Arleigh Costello (RS)
Dakota Wesleyan – Hannah Reiff (L), Mariah Gloe (OH)
Doane – Kennedy Scheele (OH/DS), Jaime Renshaw (S)
Dordt – Hannah Connelly (L), Karsyn Winterfeld (OH)
Hastings – Sydney Mullin (MB), Amani Monroe (MB)
Jamestown – Jayla Ritter (MB), Taylor Sabinash (RS)
Midland – Sydney Morehouse (MB), Jaisa Russell (L)
Morningside – Sabrina Creason (S), Kayla Harris (L)
Mount Marty – Elizabeth Watchorn (OH), Gabby Ruth (OH)
Northwestern – Emily Strasser (L), Macay Van’t Hul (MB)
