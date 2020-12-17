 Skip to main content
Lewis Central grad Rachel Cushing named GPAC Libero of the Year
Former Lewis Central multi-sport standout Rachel Cushing has continued to shine at the next level for College of Saint Mary in Omaha.

After a stellar true freshman campaign this past season, Cushing was named to the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference Volleyball First Team and was named the GPAC Libero of the Year.

In her first season with the Flames, Cushing led not only the GPAC, but the entire country in digs with 440.

Jamestown won the regular season championship for 2020 with a 15-1 record, while College of Saint Mary has an overall record of 11-10, and a 6-10 conference mark. The GPAC Volleyball Tournament will be played in the spring, April 3, 7 and 10. The NAIA Tournament opening round is scheduled for April 17 and will be played at host campus sites. The rest of the tourney is slated for April 27 to May 1 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.

The GPAC All-Conference teams were selected by the league coaches.

2020 GPAC Volleyball First Team

Name Position School Class Hometown

Tara Callahan S Concordia Sr. Brady, Neb.

Rachel Cushing L College of Saint Mary Fr. Council Bluffs, Iowa

Ady Dwight MB Dakota Wesleyan Fr. Langford, SD

Makenzie Fink RS Northwestern Sr. Lanark, Ill.

Taliyah Flores OH Midland Jr. Papillion, Neb.

Kalli Hegerle RS Jamestown Jr. West Fargo, ND

Anna Holen OH Jamestown Jr. Lamoure, ND

Brenna Krommendyk MB Dordt So. Belle Plain, Minn.

Hope Leimbach S Midland So. Lincoln, Neb.

Lacey Reitz S Northwestern Sr. Jackson, Minn.

Lucy Skoch RS Hastings Sr. Hastings, Neb.

Alli Timmermans RS Dordt Jr. Orange City, Iowa

Anna Wedel OH Northwestern Sr. Maurice, Iowa

Krista Zenk OH Morningside Sr. Le Mars, Iowa

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Player-of-the-Year

Anna Wedel, Northwestern

GPAC Volleyball Libero-of-the-Year

Rachel Cushing, College of Saint Mary

GPAC Volleyball Setter-of-the-Year

Lacey Reitz, Northwestern

GPAC Volleyball Freshman-of-the-Year

Ady Dwight, Dakota Wesleyan

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Volleyball Coach-of-the-Year

Jon Hegerle, Jamestown

2020 GPAC Volleyball Second Team

Name Position School Class Hometown

Jessi De Jager MB/RS Dordt Jr. Hull, Iowa

Elizabeth Dlouhy MB College of Saint Mary Jr. Tekamah, Neb.

Sydney Ellingson L Jamestown Sr. Langdon, ND

Madeline Else S Dakota Wesleyan So. Holstein, Iowa

Grace Hanno OH Briar Cliff Sr. Sioux City, Iowa

Maggie Hiatt OH Midland Sr. Springfield, Neb.

Corina Huff MB Jamestown Sr. Breezy Point, Minn.

AJ Kacmarynski OH Northwestern Sr. Pella, Iowa

Caitlin Makovicka MB/RS Morningside Sr. Ceresco, Neb.

Jackie Meiklejohn S Jamestown Jr. Dickey, ND

Gabi Nordaker MB Concordia Fr. Omaha, Neb.

Camryn Opfer OH Concordia So. Seward, Neb.

Corrina Timmermans OH Dordt So. Orange City, Iowa

Emily Van Ginkel MB Northwestern Sr. Rock Valley, Iowa

Honorable Mention

Briar Cliff – Sami Wasmund (MB), Tannah Heath (L)

College of Saint Mary – Makenna Freeman (OH)

Concordia – Marissa Hoerman (L), Arleigh Costello (RS)

Dakota Wesleyan – Hannah Reiff (L), Mariah Gloe (OH)

Doane – Kennedy Scheele (OH/DS), Jaime Renshaw (S)

Dordt – Hannah Connelly (L), Karsyn Winterfeld (OH)

Hastings – Sydney Mullin (MB), Amani Monroe (MB)

Jamestown – Jayla Ritter (MB), Taylor Sabinash (RS)

Midland – Sydney Morehouse (MB), Jaisa Russell (L)

Morningside – Sabrina Creason (S), Kayla Harris (L)

Mount Marty – Elizabeth Watchorn (OH), Gabby Ruth (OH)

Northwestern – Emily Strasser (L), Macay Van’t Hul (MB)

