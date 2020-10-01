Lewis Central prevails over Council Bluffs in swimming dual

The Lewis Central girls swimming team won 10 of 11 events Thursday to earn a 103-62 dual victory over Council Bluffs at Titan Hill Pool.
Waren Graeve led the way for the Titans, having a hand in three event wins, prevailing in the 200 freestyle (2:08.37), the 100 butterfly (1:04.95) and teaming with Mia Hansen, Sydnie Collins and Kylee Brown to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.45).
Brown and Collins also won multiple events for L.C. Thursday.
“I let the girls choose some individual events that they wanted to swim tonight,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “I was real happy with some of the events that some of them chose to do. I was impressed with their times, and we put our relays together.
“It was a good meet, and we’re starting to put things together.”
Council Bluffs’ Jocelyn Miller won the lone event on the night for C.B., prevailing in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.84). Elaina Vrchoticky posted a personal best in the 100 freestyle (1:00.09) despite dealing with a swollen knee.
Thursday was an overall success story for Council Bluffs in what was its first event since Sept. 12. They’ve had only five team practices since their last meet and dealt with different forms of adversity along the way. Their home pool at Kirn was shut down for a few days, and Coach Logan Maxwell had to isolate from the team after he was exposed to COVID-19, although tests showed he never actually had the virus.
They were back in the pool for the first time as a complete team on Monday in preparation for Thursday’s dual, putting nine miles of work in the water over the last three days.
“I am so proud of these young women and who they’re becoming as people outside of swimmers,” Maxwell said. “I told the girls over the next month of October that they went through so much adversity over the past three weeks, and over the next 36 days, I’m not really concerned about any meet. We’re focused on Nov. 7 for the regional meet, and we’re going to push until that last week before when we taper off. We’ve got to be ready for that.”
Lewis Central 103, Council Bluffs 62
Lewis Central and Council Bluffs top results
200 medley relay: 1, Abby Hoss, Mia Hansen, Elaine Morgan, Katie Ramos, L.C., 2:13.38; 2, Brooke Leichtner, Taylor Hamilton, Kate Spitznagle, Joann Hacker, C.B., 2:20.90.
200 freestyle: 1, Waren Graeve, L.C., 2:08.37; 2, Lucy Gruber, C.B., 2:36.10.
200 individual medley: 1, Sydnie Collins, L.C., 2:22.45; 2, Jocelyn Miller, C.B., 2:32.21.
50 freestyle: 1, Kylee Brown, L.C., 26.64; 2, Elaina Vrchoticky, C.B., 27.83.
100 butterfly: 1, Graeve, L.C., 1:04.95; 3, Gruber, C.B., 1:25.65.
100 freestyle: 1, Brown, L.C., 56.89; 2, Vrchoticky, C.B., 1:00.09.
500 freestyle: 1, Morgan, L.C., 5:47.23; 3, Claire Crilly, C.B., 6:22.06.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Hansen, Collins, Brown, Graeve, L.C., 1:48.45; 2, J. Miller, Aubrey Smith, Aurora Miller, Vrchoticky, C.B., 1:53.61.
100 backstroke: 1, Collins, L.C., 1:04.18; 3, Lillian Lefeber, C.B., 1:14.69.
100 breaststroke: 1, J. Miller, C.B., 1:17.84; 2, Hansen, L.C., 1:18.76.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Ramos, Anna Schewe, Collins, Brown, L.C., 4:08.09; 3, Crilly, A. Miller, Aubrey Smith, Vrchoticky, C.B., 4:17.31.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!