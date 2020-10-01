Lewis Central prevails over Council Bluffs in swimming dual

The Lewis Central girls swimming team won 10 of 11 events Thursday to earn a 103-62 dual victory over Council Bluffs at Titan Hill Pool.

Waren Graeve led the way for the Titans, having a hand in three event wins, prevailing in the 200 freestyle (2:08.37), the 100 butterfly (1:04.95) and teaming with Mia Hansen, Sydnie Collins and Kylee Brown to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.45).

Brown and Collins also won multiple events for L.C. Thursday.

“I let the girls choose some individual events that they wanted to swim tonight,” L.C. coach Bruce Schomburg said. “I was real happy with some of the events that some of them chose to do. I was impressed with their times, and we put our relays together.

“It was a good meet, and we’re starting to put things together.”

Council Bluffs’ Jocelyn Miller won the lone event on the night for C.B., prevailing in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.84). Elaina Vrchoticky posted a personal best in the 100 freestyle (1:00.09) despite dealing with a swollen knee.