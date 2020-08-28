Lewis Central prevails over St. Albert in first game of season

The decisive moments in Friday night’s prep football matchup between Lewis Central and St. Albert at Titan field took place early in the game.
The Titans scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and never trailed in a 28-3 victory over the Falcons.
“It was sloppy, you know,” Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad said. “This is the first time we have gone into a week one without even having a scrimmage against another team to really be able to work out some of those first game kinks.”
On its first drive, Lewis Central took over on the St. Albert 41. On a 3rd-and-10 play, senior quarterback Jonah Pomrenke found Nebraska commit Thomas Fidone over the middle, and Fidone took the ball the rest of the way for an early score.
After a Falcon three-and-out, the Titans took over at the St. Albert 40. Seven plays later, Pomrenke took the ball in from a yard out to give the Titans a 14-0 lead.
St. Albert drove 74 yards on its next possession, spurred by a fantastic Sam Rallis catch down the left sideline for 32 yards. A penalty, and another Rallis catch had the Falcons in business. But they could only get a field goal and trailed 14-3 early in the second quarter.
“We learned a little bit about ourselves. I told our kids, I said there were some of us who walked on the field and didn’t think we could compete until about midway through the second quarter,” first-year St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said.
Following the Falcon field goal, Lewis Central scored on its very next play from scrimmage, an 80-yard swing pass from Pomrenke to Jonathan Humpal — aided by a big Hunter Deyo block — to push the lead to 21-3.
The game got a little sloppy and stale in the third quarter with the teams trading punts and turnovers. The Titan defense locked down the Falcon offense, allowing negative yards from scrimmage in the second half.
“I think our kids performed well. I think they did what they needed to do,” Kammrad said. “We were just out of position numerous times. Just getting an inexperienced group to communicate together is the biggest thing. We did some good things, but there is a lot to improve upon.”
Lewis Central pushed in one more touchdown with just over 10 minutes to play in the game when Logan Katzer scored on a one-yard run. Katzer ended the night with 113 yards on 12 carries and the one touchdown.
The final score was decisive, but Kammrad knew it was tougher than the final score indicated.
“Definitely a tough matchup. We had no idea what we were going to get,” Kammrad said. “There’s just a lot of inexperience that we had to work out. For the most part, I thought we did well.”
Driver was pleased with his team’s play once they overcame some early missteps.
“No. 1, I want to give them a ton of credit. They’re a dang good football team,” Driver said of Lewis Central. “With everything going on, you really don’t know what to expect. We would have really liked to have scrimmaged, we tried really hard. My opinion, if we would have had a scrimmage we may have felt a little better about ourselves, maybe, and played a little better in the first quarter than we did.”
St. Albert will host Logan-Magnolia next Friday. The Titans will face a stiff test next week when they play host to Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
St. Albert (0-1) 0 3 0 0 — 3
Lewis Central (1-0) 14 7 0 7 — 28
LC: Thomas Fidone 41 pass from Jonah Pomrenke. (Boston Hensley kick good)
LC: Pomrenke 1 run. (Hensley kick good)
SA: Sam Wilber 23 kick
LC: Pomrenke 80 pass to Jonathan Humpel. (Hensley kick good)
LC: Logan Katzer 1 run. (Hensley kick good)
