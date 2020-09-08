Lewis Central rallies for comeback win over St. Albert

It’s not over until it’s over.

Looking to snap an early-season four-game skid, Class 1-A No. 5 St. Albert jumped out to a 2-0 match lead, needing one more set triumph for the win.

Lewis Central, playing in its home opener, entered the third set looking to stay alive and extend the match. The Titans did that and more, rallying to win the final three sets to stay undefeated at 3-0, while the Saintes fell to 2-7 on the season.

Titans head coach Mike Bond said the turnaround wasn’t anything too complicated, just a matter of his team gaining composure.

“Playing our first home game, I thought we came out with a little too much adrenaline,” he said. “I thought the difference was that we just calmed down and played more controlled.”

Even after St, Albert won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-15, Bond wasn’t panicking.

“We felt more comfortable after the first set, and we just had a hiccup in second set. But, that’s just a young team playing their first home game against a cross-town rival,” Bond said.

The Titans edged the Saintes 25-23 in the third set, then 25-22 in the fourth, grabbing momentum in front of the home faithful – more on that in a moment.