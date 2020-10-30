Lewis Central rolls past Ballard, sets up rematch with Harlan

Lewis Central is one win away from making it back to the UNI-Dome for the third consecutive season.

The Titans (8-1) decisively defeated Ballard 34-6 in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday, punching their ticket to the next round where they’ll meet a familiar foe in undefeated Harlan (9-0).

Lewis Central running back Logan Katzer had yet another big performance, scoring three rushing touchdowns, while Thomas Fidone and Ethen Fishell added the others.

The Titans were in control all night, jumping out to a 21-0 lead before Ballard got its lone touchdown of the game right before halftime.

Next Friday’s rematch with Harlan will be a chance not only to get to the dome, but also avenge Lewis Central’s only loss of the season, a 28-10 Harlan win in the regular season finale on Oct. 9.

Ballard (8-2) 0 6 0 0—6

Lewis Central (8-1) 14 7 7 6—34

LC: Logan Katzer 11 run (PAT good)

LC: Katzer 4 run (PAT good)

LC: Thomas Fidone 8 from Braylon Kammrad (PAT good)

B: Ballard touchdown (PAT blocked)