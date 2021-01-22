Lewis Central rolls to sweep of Shenandoah

Lewis Central (8-5, 6-2 H10) used a strong defensive performance to defeat the Shenandoah Fillies (8-7, 3-4 H10) with authority, 47-15.

While the Titans struggled to score in the first quarter, Lewis Central improved their offense enough to start pulling away from the visiting Fillies, all while allowing just nine points for the whole first half.

“Early on I thought Shenandoah did a great job defensively on us,” LC coach Chris Hanafan said. “We are one of those teams that need to hit some shots to get some things rolling and we weren’t really able to do that, but our defense played pretty solid by holding them to single digits in scoring each half. Defensive rebounding was also big for us and we’ll have to keep working on that.”

The second half proved to be more of the same as LC allowed just two points to the Fillies in the third quarter and six points total for the second half. While perhaps it wasn’t the best offensive day, Hanafan was overall pleased with the defensive effort, which did open the door to some shots behind the arc which proved useful as the Titans hits 11 treys throughout the night to help themselves pull away.