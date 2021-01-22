Lewis Central rolls to sweep of Shenandoah

Lewis Central (8-5, 6-2 H10) used a strong defensive performance to defeat the Shenandoah Fillies (8-7, 3-4 H10) with authority, 47-15.
While the Titans struggled to score in the first quarter, Lewis Central improved their offense enough to start pulling away from the visiting Fillies, all while allowing just nine points for the whole first half.
“Early on I thought Shenandoah did a great job defensively on us,” LC coach Chris Hanafan said. “We are one of those teams that need to hit some shots to get some things rolling and we weren’t really able to do that, but our defense played pretty solid by holding them to single digits in scoring each half. Defensive rebounding was also big for us and we’ll have to keep working on that.”
The second half proved to be more of the same as LC allowed just two points to the Fillies in the third quarter and six points total for the second half. While perhaps it wasn’t the best offensive day, Hanafan was overall pleased with the defensive effort, which did open the door to some shots behind the arc which proved useful as the Titans hits 11 treys throughout the night to help themselves pull away.
“In a game like this you have to grind it out and see what happens,” Hanafan said. “I thought when we slowed down we executed on offense and got more shots and again when the key to what we do is by hitting some shots from the perimeter, it opens up the dribble and drive.”
LC 6 16 14 11--47
SHS 5 4 2 4--15
LC: Grace Ruzicka 13; McKenna Pettepier 10; Kristyn Smith 9; Taylor Elam 8; Lucy Scott 3; Keely Diercks 2; Kylee Brown 1
SHS: Ava Wolf 12; Caroline Rogers 3
Titan boys keep win streak alive
The Lewis Central (9-5, 6-3 H10) boys basketball team kept their win streak intact after topping the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-13, 0-6) 65-30.
The Mustangs kept pace with the Titans for the first quarter but LC made the Mustang’s offense miserable by allowing just six points in the second quarter. Other than the sluggish first quarter Miller was more than pleased with the things he saw this game.
“We came out sluggish, we haven’t been starting off too great and I’m not quite sure what it is,” LC coach Dan Miller said. “It’s also been a long haul we’ve played a lot of games in these last couple weeks and the guys are a little tired mentally and physically, so I was pleased after that first quarter. We turned up the defensive pressure especially in the second half.”
The Titans continued to increase the gap with a 14-4 run aided by back-to-back threes by junior JC Dermody while also allowing just six points in the third. From there on, LC cruised to their seventh straight win. Miller is thrilled with how the team has come together after the holiday break.
“We feel like we’re playing really good basketball right now,” Miller said. “We still got some things to fix, but it’s been a good stretch for us. It’s a credit to the kids. They’re really settling in and committing to get better defensively after playing over in Indianola where we got rung up pretty good. We came in that Monday afterwards and committed ourselves to play better defense.”
The Titans girls will play Sioux City’s Bishop Heelan next on Jan. 23, while the boys will play their next game at Kuemper Catholic in Carroll.
LC 13 19 15 18--65
SHS 8 6 6 10--30
LC: Wyatt Hatcher 13; Colby Souther 11; JC Dermody 9; Dylan Carroll 8; Devin Nailor 6; Nick Miller 6; Caleb Moore 4; Cole Arnold 4; Hayden Payne 2 Boston Hensley 2
SHS: Blake Hearld 12; Cain Lorimor 5; Zach Foster 5; Brody Owen 4;Broden Knight 2; Beau Gardner 1; Evan Holmes 1