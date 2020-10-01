Lewis Central rolls to team, individual victory at Council Bluffs tri

Lewis Central placed all six of their golfers in the top 10 en route to sweeping individual and team titles on at the C.B. City Golf Meet on Thursday at Dodge Riverside.

Led by individual winner Jordan Greenwood’s eight-over-par 80, Lewis Central ran away with the team victory, shooting a combined total of 346, followed by runner-up Abraham Lincoln (420) and Thomas Jefferson (526).

In fact, the Titans had the top four golfers in second-place finisher Payton Greenwood (85), Casey Clair (90) and Joe Miller (91).

A.L.’s low golfers were Steven Stangl and Blake Higgins, which finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while T.J. was led by Jace Mundt, who finished ninth.

Team scores

1, Lewis Central, 346; 2, Abraham Lincoln, 420; 3, Thomas Jefferson, 526.

Top 10

1, Jordan Greenwood, LC, 80; 2, Payton Greenwood, LC, 85; 3, Casey Clair, LC, 90; 4, Joe Miller, LC, 91; 5, Steven Stangl, AL, 100; 6, Blake Higgins, AL, 102; 7, Aiden Shipman, LC, 104; 8, Zach Canon, AL, 106; 9, Jace Mundt, TJ, 107; T10, Brody Klopp, AL, 112; T10, Jack Robbins, LC, 112.

