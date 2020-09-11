Lewis Central routs Creston 34-7

Lewis Central got a solid performance from all three phases of the game, defeating Creston 34-7 on Friday at Titan Stadium.
Starting quarterback Jonah Pomrenke threw for two touchdowns, Braylon Kammrad had one and Thomas Fidone added two more receiving touchdowns. L.C. kicker Boston Hensley was perfect on PATs and also had a pair of field goals.
Defensively, Caleb Moore had an interception and the Titans stifled Creston sans a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Creston (1-2) 7 0 0 0—7
Lewis Central (3-0) 10 17 0 7—34
LC: Boston Hensley field goal
LC: Thomas Fidone 34 from Jonah Pomrenke (Hensley PAT good)
C: Colby Burg 33 from Cole Strider (Aindan Anderson PAT good)
LC: Logan Katzer 10 run (Hensley PAT good)
LC: Jon Humpal 30 from Pomrenke (Hensley PAT good)
LC: Hensley 36 field goal
LC: Fidone 24 from Braylon Kammrad (PAT good)
