Lewis Central splits with Atlantic

“It’s still early,” LC coach Dan Miller said. “It’s still December. We showed that we still got a lot of room for growth and unfortunately our execution at times is really, really low.”

The Titans would threaten a rally multiple times throughout the second half the Trojans seemed to always have an answer, partially thanks to Ethan Sturm’s four 3s for Atlantic in the second half which is the total amount LC was able to sink for the game.

They had some guys hit some really big 3s,” Miller said. “Credit to them they made some big shots and we had some bad turnovers and they won more loose balls than we did.”

Miller says the answer simply lies with everyone, including himself to do better at their jobs which they look to improve before Tuesday’s game at Glenwood.

“It’s up to us to coach better and the players to play better,” Miller said. “We got to figure out something different to get our guys to translate what we are doing in practice to the games because what we are doing in practice is not what we are doing in games and I feel we are capable of playing much better than we are now.”

Atlantic 6-15-13-19--53

Lewis Central 10-12-9-16--47