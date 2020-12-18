Lewis Central splits with Atlantic

Lewis Central (4-0, 3-0 Hawkeye Ten) sent a message with shooting and tenacious defense as a dominant first half led the Titans over Atlantic (3-4, 1-2 Hawkeye Ten) 66-34.
The Titans seemingly couldn’t miss in the first half as LC made more 3-point attempts (10) than Atlantic had points (7) after the first half.
“We shot the ball extremely well,” LC coach Chris Hanafan said. “We knew that if we worked hard in this game, shots would come available. The other big thing is we really shared the ball well, but I think it all starts on the defensive side. We held them to a small amount for the first half and that set us up.”
Titan freshman Lucy Scott played a key role in the first half’s scoring as she accounted for four of LC’s 10 treys in the first half. She’d make two more in the second half and scored with a fourth quarter lay up to end her night with 20 points.
Scotts credits her teammates for her big night as she says their relationships are key to their great shooting night as well as their strong start to the season.
“We’ve been practicing our shots a lot because we don’t have a lot of height this year,” Scott said. “We know each game that we just have to work together and move the ball around and work on creating good shots and that’s what we did.”
The Titans ended the game with 14 3s to lead them to another conference victory. Hanafan seconds Scott’s remarks, and likes where this team stands at this point.
“This team has answered the bell all four times now,” Hanafan said. “We’ve been down in two of our games and we had to come back and win. We’re doing things that you’d expect a seasoned team to do, not a bunch of newbies.”
Lewis Central will face perhaps their biggest test yet as they travel to Glenwood on Dec. 22 for their final game of 2020. Tip-off is set for 6 pm.
Lewis Central 15-24-13-14--66
Atlantic 2-5-15-7--34
L: Lucy Scott 20; McKenna Pettepier 17; Keely Diercks 8; Kirstyn Smith 6; Taylor Elam 5; Adrian Okerbloom 5; Grace Ruzicka 3
A: Haley Rasmussen 13; Tessa Grooms 7; Jada Jensen 6; Maycie Waters 3; Lauren Nicholas 3; Nellie Grooms 2
BOYS
Five key 3s helped lead Atlantic (2-2, 2-2 Hawkeye Ten) to their second conference win as they edged out Lewis Central (2-3, 1-2 Hawkeye Ten) 53-47.
The Titans and Trojans exchanged blows throughout the first half as the lead changed four total times in the second quarter alone. Though the Titans led 22-21 into the break, Atlantic’s shooting heated up in the second quarter, while on the other hand, Lewis Central’s offense had trouble regaining their rhythm.
“It’s still early,” LC coach Dan Miller said. “It’s still December. We showed that we still got a lot of room for growth and unfortunately our execution at times is really, really low.”
The Titans would threaten a rally multiple times throughout the second half the Trojans seemed to always have an answer, partially thanks to Ethan Sturm’s four 3s for Atlantic in the second half which is the total amount LC was able to sink for the game.
They had some guys hit some really big 3s,” Miller said. “Credit to them they made some big shots and we had some bad turnovers and they won more loose balls than we did.”
Miller says the answer simply lies with everyone, including himself to do better at their jobs which they look to improve before Tuesday’s game at Glenwood.
“It’s up to us to coach better and the players to play better,” Miller said. “We got to figure out something different to get our guys to translate what we are doing in practice to the games because what we are doing in practice is not what we are doing in games and I feel we are capable of playing much better than we are now.”
Atlantic 6-15-13-19--53
Lewis Central 10-12-9-16--47
A: Skyler Handlos 13; Ethan Strum 12; Dayton Templeton 10; Ethan Williams 8; Graig Alan Becker 8; Garrett Reynolds 2
LC: Nick Miller 12; Colby Souther 10; JC Dermody 8; Wyatt Hatcher 7; Dylan Carroll 4; Devin Nailor 2; Nash Paulson 2; Trenton Johnette 2
