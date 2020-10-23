Lewis Central, St. Albert advance

It was the Logan Katzer show as the Lewis Central running back had, unofficially, 327 yards rushing with four touchdowns, while also nabbing an interception on defense as the Titans defeated Norwalk 35-7 on Friday.
Official pairings for the next round will be released today.
Norwalk 0 0 0 7—7
Lewis Central 14 7 0 7—35
LC: Braylon Kammrad 37 run (Boston Hensley PAT)
LC: Logan Katzer 14 run (Hensley PAT)
LC: Katzer 4 run (Hensley PAT)
LC: Katzer 46 run (Hensley PAT good)
N: Chase McKinney 13 reception (PAT good)
LC: Katzer 4 run (PAT god)
St. Albert 31, Woodbury Central 0
MISSOURI VALLEY – St. Albert shut out Woodbury Central 31-0 on Friday.
Woodbury Central 0 0 0 0—0
St. Albert 0 7 14 0 10—31
SA: Sam Rallis 76 from Brendan Monahan (PAT good)
SA: Rallis 46 from Monahan (PAT good)
SA: Greg Fagan 2 run (PAT good)
SA: Rallis 40 from Monahan (PAT good)
SA: Sam Wilber 38 field goal
Valley 44,
Abraham Lincoln 6
Lennx Brown connected with Damari Brown for A.L.’s only touchdown of the night as Valley won 44-6 on a chilly night in Council Bluffs.
A.L. finishes the season 5-3.
Ankeny 70,
TJ 0
Ankeny defeated T.J. for the second time this season, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.
T.J. finishes the season 2-6.
