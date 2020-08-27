Lewis Central starts season 2-0; White debuts as new T.J. coach

Thomas Jefferson players celebrate a point during the Yellow Jackets’ first set against Lewis Central on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Madisyn Havermann (22) and Madison Bergman (8) block a shot by Thomas Jefferson’s Ellie Perrine (16) during the second set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Anna Strohmeier (12) and Madisyn Havermann (22) defend as Thomas Jefferson’s Ellie Perrine (16) hits the ball during the second set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough (23) and Kennedy Jones (14) block a shot during the Rams’ first set against MVAOCOU on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Tri-Center’s Emile Sorenson (5) hits the ball during the Trojans’ first set against MVAOCOU on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Tri-Center’s Presley Pogge, center, hits the ball during the Trojans’ first set against MVAOCOU on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
MVAOCOU’s Ashley Rosener (3) defends as Tri-Center’s Mikenzie Brewer (8) hits the ball during the first set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
From left, MVAOCOU’s Emily Kovarna and Ashley Rosener defend as Tri-Center’s Emile Sorenson hits the ball during the first set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Tri-Center head coach Amy Wingert, left, chats with players on the sideline during the Trojans’ first set against MVAOCOU on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Tri-Center’s Miranda Ring (4) sets the ball during the Trojans’ first set against MVAOCOU on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Tri-Center’s Presley Pogge (1) hits the ball during the Trojans’ first set against MVAOCOU on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central players celebrate a point during their second set against Thomas Jefferson on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Madisyn Havermann (22) spikes the ball during the Titans’ second set against Thomas Jefferson on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond speaks with his players between sets as the Titans play Thomas Jefferson on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Grace Ruzicka (4) defends as Thomas Jefferson’s Samara Alcaraz (14) hits the ball during the second set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Madisyn Havermann (22) defends as Thomas Jefferson’s Ellie Perrine (16) hits the ball during the second set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Faith Christensen (4), Ellie Perrine (16) and Chloe Alley, right, celebrate a point during the Yellow Jackets’ first set against Lewis Central on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Madisyn Havermann (22) strikes the ball past Thomas Jefferson’s Jazlynn Sanders (2) and Ellie Perrine (16) during the first set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Samara Alcaraz (14) and Abby Evers (13) defend as Lewis Central’s Anna Strohmeier (12) hits the ball during the first set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Elizabeth Casey (19) hits the ball during the Titans’ first set against Thomas Jefferson on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson head coach Darion White speaks with his team from the sideline during the Yellow Jackets’ first set against Lewis Central on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Thomas Jefferson’s Chloe Alley (10) passes the ball during the Yellow Jackets’ first set against Lewis Central on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold, left, spikes the ball past MVAOCOU’s Ashlyn Blake (10) and Emily Trucke (29) during the first set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Glenwood takes on MVAOCOU during the first set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Glenwood players celebrate a point during the Rams’ first set against MVAOCOU on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Glenwood’s Brynlee Arnold (27) chats with head coach Chelsey Hirt, at right, during the Rams’ first set against MVAOCOU on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
MVAOCOU’s Emily Trucke (29) and Keely Kuhlmann (30) defend as Glenwood’s Elle Scarborough (23) hits the ball during the second set on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Lewis Central earned a pair of wins in its season opener, and Thomas Jefferson’s Darion White made his coaching debut at Thursday’s Thomas Jefferson Invitational.
The Titans earned a 25-19, 25-8 victory over the Yellow Jackets and also defeated Sidney by scores of 25-23, 25-15.
L.C.’s efforts pleased head coach Mike Bond.
“I thought the girls played well,” he said. “They were very nervous since we’re so young and new. Early on, I thought they played tight, but they loosened up as the night went on.
“Each kid that played tonight, I thought had really good spells that helped us. There was great defense and hits, and I thought altogether that they formed themselves as a team tonight.”
T.J. also dropped a 25-10, 25-17 decision to Sidney on the day.
While he would have loved to see his team victorious in his debut on the sidelines, White found some positive takeaways Thursday. He commended the play and leadership of Chloe Alley, Samara Alcarez and Ellie Perrine.
“I saw a lot of good things,” he said. “The fact that we were hanging right with them for one set apiece in each of those games, I was pretty proud of that.
“What took us out of the game was our missed serves. We weren’t very good on the serving tonight, but outside of that, the skill that the team is showing, I’m pretty impressed with. Don’t get me wrong, for my coaching debut, I would have loved to win, but there’s some things to work on, and I’m pretty proud of my kids.”