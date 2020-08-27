 Skip to main content
Lewis Central starts season 2-0; White debuts as new T.J. coach
Prep Volleyball

Lewis Central starts season 2-0; White debuts as new T.J. coach

Lewis Central earned a pair of wins in its season opener, and Thomas Jefferson’s Darion White made his coaching debut at Thursday’s Thomas Jefferson Invitational.

The Titans earned a 25-19, 25-8 victory over the Yellow Jackets and also defeated Sidney by scores of 25-23, 25-15.

L.C.’s efforts pleased head coach Mike Bond.

“I thought the girls played well,” he said. “They were very nervous since we’re so young and new. Early on, I thought they played tight, but they loosened up as the night went on.

“Each kid that played tonight, I thought had really good spells that helped us. There was great defense and hits, and I thought altogether that they formed themselves as a team tonight.”

T.J. also dropped a 25-10, 25-17 decision to Sidney on the day.

While he would have loved to see his team victorious in his debut on the sidelines, White found some positive takeaways Thursday. He commended the play and leadership of Chloe Alley, Samara Alcarez and Ellie Perrine.

“I saw a lot of good things,” he said. “The fact that we were hanging right with them for one set apiece in each of those games, I was pretty proud of that.

“What took us out of the game was our missed serves. We weren’t very good on the serving tonight, but outside of that, the skill that the team is showing, I’m pretty impressed with. Don’t get me wrong, for my coaching debut, I would have loved to win, but there’s some things to work on, and I’m pretty proud of my kids.”

Glenwood also won a pair of matches, defeating Tri-Center 21-10, 21-10 and MVAOCOU 25-7, 25-15.

