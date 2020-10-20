Lewis Central sweeps ADM, advances to regional semifinal

Madi Havermann (22), Elizabeth Casey (19) and Haylee Ericksen (6) celebrate after beating ADM 25-16 in the second set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
ADM’s Claire Greenslade (11) and Bella Benetti (6) defend as Lewis Central’s Madi Havermann (22) hits the ball as teammate Anna Galles (9) looks on.
Lewis Central’s Madi Havermann (22) and Anna Galles (9) defend as ADM’s Claire Greenslade (11) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Members of the Lewis Central sideline react to a point scored during the second set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Nicole Harriman (31) and Ashlynne Havermann (5) defend
ADM’s Campbell James (7) and Katie Cullen (8) defend as Lewis Central’s Elizabeth Casey (19) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Lewis Central players put their arms around each other in the huddle as head coach Mike Bond speaks during a time out in the first set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
ADM’s Dani Person (16) and Katie Cullen (8) defend as Lewis Central’s Ashlynne Havermann (5) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
ADM’s Dani Person (16) and Madison Siefken (1) defend as Lewis Central’s Anna Galles (9) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Nicole Harriman (31) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Karly Brown (14) passes the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Members of the Lewis Central student section flash “L.C.” signs with their hands while cheering on the Titans on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Lewis Central’s Elizabeth Casey (19) hits the ball during the first set on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Lewis Central continued its winning ways with a sweep over Adel-Desoto-Minburn in the Class 4A – Region 2 quarterfinals on Tuesday at Lewis Central High school.
The Class 4A No. 12 Titans took care of business, winning 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-15), extending their win streak to five straight, while also winning 11 of their last 12 sets.
Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond credits consistent effort in practice to how his team has played down the stretch, and so far over one gamer in the postseason.
“Throughout the season, every time we come into practice we make the decision we want to get better,” Bond said. “I really like the way this team communicates, plays together, and they really work hard as a team.”
The victory punches the Titans’ ticket to the 4A regional semifinals where they’ll go on the road to face Harlan (16-13) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner of Thursday’s game advances to the regional final against the winner of Glenwood (30-2) and Winterset (11-15). The regional final will be played at a location to be determined on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
In their only meeting of the season, Harlan defeated Lewis Central 3-1 on Sept. 22. Since that game, Lewis Central is 13-3.
“I expect Harlan’s best effort,” Bond said. “I think it’s anyone’s match Thursday night and I think it could very easily be a five-setter.”