Lewis Central sweeps ADM, advances to regional semifinal

Lewis Central continued its winning ways with a sweep over Adel-Desoto-Minburn in the Class 4A – Region 2 quarterfinals on Tuesday at Lewis Central High school.

The Class 4A No. 12 Titans took care of business, winning 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-15), extending their win streak to five straight, while also winning 11 of their last 12 sets.

Lewis Central head coach Mike Bond credits consistent effort in practice to how his team has played down the stretch, and so far over one gamer in the postseason.

“Throughout the season, every time we come into practice we make the decision we want to get better,” Bond said. “I really like the way this team communicates, plays together, and they really work hard as a team.”

The victory punches the Titans’ ticket to the 4A regional semifinals where they’ll go on the road to face Harlan (16-13) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner of Thursday’s game advances to the regional final against the winner of Glenwood (30-2) and Winterset (11-15). The regional final will be played at a location to be determined on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

In their only meeting of the season, Harlan defeated Lewis Central 3-1 on Sept. 22. Since that game, Lewis Central is 13-3.