Lewis Central, T.J. finish 1-2 in boys team race at Lynx Invite

Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson finished first and second, respectively, in the boys team standings, while Yellow Jacket standout Aidan Booton won the boys race at the 51st Annual Lynx Invite on Saturday at Iowa Western Community College.
Booton’s individual victory, along with Juan Martinez’s third-place finish helped guide the Yellow Jackets to a runner-up team finish. In total, T.J. placed five runners in the top 26.
“In successfully defending his AL Individual championship, Booton scampered to his fifth career individual title. As a sophomore and junior, he picked up two individual championships each season,” T.J. head coach Doug Muehlig said. “The CBTJ boys career (record) for individual championships is seven by Dave Patten in 1990, which was matched by Eldon Warner in 2014. Both of them captured all seven of them during their senior season.
The T.J. boys also showed some impressive individual improvement.
“Junior Roi Soriano and freshman Gavin Rothmeyer improved to 25th and 26th today, an amazing 26 spots better than their efforts last Saturday at Glenwood in their varsity debuts,” Muehlig said. “The Jacket boys showed vast improvement over last Saturday at Glenwood by chasing the 4A top 20 Lewis Central boys. Coach Taylor May’s team showed their class by running to the AL title today.”
Lewis Central edged T.J., winning the team title by four points, 68-72, thanks in part to a runner-up finish by freshman Ethan Eichhorn, and a sixth-place finish from Nathan Sell.
“The boys had another great run this morning,” Lewis Central head coach Taylor May said. “I am extremely happy with how they came out and competed today against some really good teams. Ethan had another strong race and is continuing to learn and grow each week. Nathan had a solid outing finishing sixth, and he is going to continue to push up there. Kayden, Jonah and Tyler were also huge for us today running together. We ran more as a pack today which I love to see. These guys are constantly pushing each other and our goal is to keep that mentality. This is a really fun group of guys to coach and we are continually excited to see what the future holds for them.”
On the girls side, St. Albert placed three runners in the top 45, led by Duncan Reese’s 10th-place finish.
Lewis Central finished fifth and Thomas Jefferson sixth in team standings.
The Titans were led by Haley Bach, who finished 24th.
“Haley had a better race for us this morning. Her confidence is starting to grow again,” May said, “She is continuing to work her way back up and she will be up in the front again.”
51st Annual Lynx Invite results
Saturday at Iowa Western Community College
Boys team results
1, Lewis Central, 68; 2, Thomas Jefferson, 72; 3, Le Mars, 87; 4, Harlan, 104; 5, Glenwood, 115; 6, Missouri Valley, 120; 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 131; 8, Denison, 217; 9, Abraham Lincoln, 228; 10, St. Albert, 246.
Boys individual Top 10
1, Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson, 17:12.66; 2, Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central, 17:42.93; 3, Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson, 17:52.41; 4, Trey Gross, Harlan, 18:01.28; 5, Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 18:01.36; 6, Nathan Sell, Lewis Central, 18:27.75; 7, Cody Gilpin, Missouri Valley, 18:44.05; 8, Liam Hays, Glenwood, 18:46.53; 9, Blake Dirksen, Le Mars, 19:04.97; 10, Leo Flores, Denison, 19:07.73.
Abraham Lincoln top 5: 29, Lucas Fitch, 20:23.84; 42, Ethan Leinen, 21:05.66; 49, Jude Ryan, 21:30.46; 52, Aiden Keller, 22:20.62; 56, Keasen Richardson, Abraham Lincoln, 23:15.97.
Lewis Central top 5: 2, Ethan Eichhorn, 17:42.93; 6, Nathan Sell, 18:27.75; 15, Kayden Pearson, 19:42.05; 21, Jonah Churchhill, 19:56.51; 24, Tyler Ruiz, 20:03.48.
St. Albert top 4: 28, Hadyn Piskorski, 20:18.48; 43, Chase Morton, 21:12.38; 54, Alex Gast, 22:36.17; 61, Adam Denny, 24:28.40.
Thomas Jefferson top 5: 1, Aidan Booton, 17:12.66; 3, Juan Martinez, 17:52.41; 17, Hunter Ryba, 19:46.20; 25, Roi Soriano, 20:09.51; 26, Gavin Rothmeyer, 20:17.07.
Girls team results
1, Southeast Polk, 31; 2, Glenwood, 54; 3, Harlan, 57; 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 97; 5, Lewis Central, 166; 6, Thomas Jefferson, 172; 7, Denison, 172.
Girls individual Top 10
1, Mattison Plummer, Southeast Polk, 20:55.80; 2, Jenna Fancois, Southeast Polk, 20:56.72; 3, Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 21:32.20; 4, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 21:35.65; 5, Sophia Karras, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 21:37.27; 6, Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 21:42.98; 7, Liv Freund, Harlan, 21:59.64; 8, Magda McGowan, Southeast Polk, 21:59.71: 9, Libby Hartz, Southeast Polk, 22:00.27; 10, Duncan Reese, St. Albert, 22:03.17.
Lewis Central top 5: 24, Haley Bach, 23:18.05; Ava McNeal, 25:24.29; 37, Isabel McNeal, 25:45.42; 47, Connie Brougham, 27:46.93; 52, McKenna Pettepier, 29:20.27.
St. Albert top 3: 10, Duncan Reese, 22:03.17; 20, Carly McKeever, 22:56.29; 45, Kennedy Sanchez, 26:48.83.
Thomas Jefferson: 32, Cara Ronk, 25:18.98; 36, Mackenzie Harstad, 25:36.77; 41, Julia Slack, 26:37.74; 42, Eleana Lemus, 26:38.32; 49, Lexi Smith, 28:13.87.
