Lewis Central TE Fidone makes it official, signs with Huskers

Fidone plans to enroll at Nebraska this January, which will not only help get to work faster, but will also allow him to begin making his mark with the Big Red.

Having the chance to play early in a conference such as the Big Ten is another motivator.

“I’ve been going into the playbook with the coaches already,” Fidone said. “Some of the coaches there have been talking to me about having an early impact when I get there, which is really exciting. The competition level in the Big Ten is a lot different than it is in high school. The pace of the game will be something I’ll have to get used to, but I’m excited and ready for it, and I think I can have a big impact early. First team All-Big Ten is one of my early goals, and to hopefully be a freshman All-American.”

Of course none of this would be possible, without a fantastic career at Lewis Central, which will always be a special place for Fidone.

“I loved it here,” Fidone said. “I had great coaches, I played with great players, and had a great team to play with. I had a lot of role models to help me as I watched them go through their process so I could get through mine. I feel like I had a great career and I’m excited to be able to continue it at Nebraska.”