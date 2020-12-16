Lewis Central TE Fidone makes it official, signs with Huskers

Thomas Fidone, the nation’s top tight end recruit officially signed the line to play for the Nebraska football team.
Fidone signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Nebraska Wednesday morning at Lewis Central High School. Alongside his parents, with coaches, teammates and friends in attendance, Fidone talked about being thrilled to officially be a Husker.
“It means everything for it to be official,” Fidone said. “I’m ready to help turn things around there when I head over there. Me and the 2021 class are all excited, we all have a lot of confidence in what we are going to do, we see a lot of progress and we’re ready.”
This day was a long time in the making for Fidone.
“This was a huge dream as a little kid. Now that I’ve accomplished this, I’m extremely blessed and I’m excited to get over there and make a difference,” he said.
It’s a proud moment for Fidone and his family, but it’s also another proud moment for Lewis Central’s football program. After being one of the team’s cornerstones for the last three seasons, Lewis Central head football coach Justin Kammarad says Fidone’s many qualities should lead him to success in Lincoln.
This has been a long time coming for Thomas,” Kammarad said. “A lot of the things he’s done to get to this point as far as preparation for football and academically has really come to fruition for him. The hours he’s spent to perfect his craft and get better and now has a chance to live out his dreams. We’re definitely excited for him to achieve this moment and move on to the next level.”
Furthermore, Fidone’s qualities set a new bar for some things at Lewis Central, as Kammarad says a player Fidone is the kind that can enrich a program’s tradition.
“Thomas has really followed the same line as the other guys as far as hard work, determination and being competitive,” Kammarad said. “He’s obviously developed greatly as a player and has also developed our program because of that. It shows the kids what it’s going to take to get to the next level and be successful and the field and in high school. What Thomas has done is just continuing that tradition of excellence within our football team and program.”
Every recruit has their reason for picking their destination, but for Fidone it was his relationship with Nebraska’s coaching staff. Fidone was in a video conference during and after the signing and needless to say, both guys on the call are ready to get to work.
“The relationships with the coaches have been everything,” Fidone said. “My best relationship was probably with Coach (Sean) Beckton and (Scott) Frost. The relationship with Coach Beckton was a lot different compared to any other coach that I had. He was always talking with me.
“I got off the phone with Coach Frost earlier after I signed my letter, asking if they could start teaching me the signals now. So, we’ll probably FaceTime soon and start going over some of that stuff.”
Fidone plans to enroll at Nebraska this January, which will not only help get to work faster, but will also allow him to begin making his mark with the Big Red.
Having the chance to play early in a conference such as the Big Ten is another motivator.
“I’ve been going into the playbook with the coaches already,” Fidone said. “Some of the coaches there have been talking to me about having an early impact when I get there, which is really exciting. The competition level in the Big Ten is a lot different than it is in high school. The pace of the game will be something I’ll have to get used to, but I’m excited and ready for it, and I think I can have a big impact early. First team All-Big Ten is one of my early goals, and to hopefully be a freshman All-American.”
Of course none of this would be possible, without a fantastic career at Lewis Central, which will always be a special place for Fidone.
“I loved it here,” Fidone said. “I had great coaches, I played with great players, and had a great team to play with. I had a lot of role models to help me as I watched them go through their process so I could get through mine. I feel like I had a great career and I’m excited to be able to continue it at Nebraska.”
While Fidone hopes to play in the NFL after his time in Lincoln, he also looks to go into the medical field to pursue a degree specializing in nutrition science and be something like a nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant or light chiropractor.
Other area signings
Lewis Central
Hannah Estrada — Iowa Western Soccer
Thomas Jefferson
Lilly Thompson- Softball at Southwest Iowa Community College
Underwood
Zoe Rus- University of Wisconsin-Parkside Volleyball and Track
Brianna Justsen- Kirkwood Community College Volleyball
Madeline Pierce- William Penn University Softball
Ella Pierce- William Penn University Softball
St. Albert
Isaac Sherrill to Bismarck State College in North Dakota Baseball
Cy Patterson to Des Moines Area Community College Baseball
Treynor
Blake Sadr- North Dakota State University Football
Alyssa Kellar- University of Iowa Soccer
Glenwood
Larissa Pelley- Augustana Girls Soccer
Elle Scarborough- St. Cloud State Volleyball
Ryan Blum- Wayne State Basketball
Silas Bales- Wayne State Football
Avery Blasdel- Northern State Girls Soccer
Grace Boles- Wisconsin River Falls Volleyball
Abby McIntyre- Grandview Wrestling
*Not all schools responded with a list of signings by press time.
