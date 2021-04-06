Lewis Central track: Matiyow makes waves at Griswold

Lewis Central’s Parker Matiyow flexed his muscles at the Stanton track meet in Griswold on Thursday, scoring a team high 14 points and leading the Titans to a third-place finish out of 12 teams.

Matiyow placed first in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 3 inches and fourth in the discus with a distance of 114-3.

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center won the boys side of the meet with 185 points and Shenandoah took second with 106.

Lucci Fidone scored 12 points for the Titans. He placed second in the 400-meter with a time of 55.55 and fifth in the long jump after leaping 18-9.75.

Caleb Moore placed second in the long jump with a distance of 19-5.5 and sixth in the 100 with a 12.81. Braylon Kammred placed four in the 100 with a 12.60.

Julian Humpal placed third in the 400 hurdles with a 1:05.44 and Curtis Witter took fourth with a 1:05.83.

Gabe Watson earned sixth in the 400 after running a 58.23, Luke Woltman placed fourth in the 800 with a 2:16.02 and Garret Rutledge placed sixth in the discus with throw of 96-05.

Lewis Central also had success in the relays.