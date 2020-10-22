Lewis Central wins 5-set thriller; A.L. falls to tough Valley team

HARLAN – Lewis Central is on to a regional title game after defeating Harlan in a five-set thriller on Thursday.
After the Titans’ regional quarterfinal win over ADM on Tuesday, head coach Mike Bond called his shot, saying he thought Thursday’s rematch with Harlan could be “anyone’s match” adding “I think it could very easily be a five-setter.”
He was right on, as Lewis Central won 3-0 (22-25, 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 15-11), avenging a loss to Harlan on Sept. 22.
“I thought it could be a five-setter, because if you take a look at (Harlan’s) stats on the season and our stats, it couldn’t be much closer,” Bond said. “I’ve watched (Harlan) play on film and live and I think they’re an excellent team.”
Lewis Central advances to the Class 4A – Region 2 championship at Glenwood (31-2) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The two teams have played twice this season with Glenwood sweeping L.C. 3-0 on Oct. 13 and L.C. returning the favor with a 2-0 win on Saturday.
Lewis Central (19-6) 22 25 25 23 15—3
Harlan (16-13) 25 11 19 25 11—2
Valley 3, Abraham Lincoln 0
VALLEY – Valley swept Abraham Lincoln 3-0 in the Class 5A – Region 2 semifinals on Thursday.
“We executed our game plan really well in the first set. Valley is a good team, and we didn’t shy away,” A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said. “I am so proud of the fight the girls put up tonight. Our seniors stepped up and played their heart out. Our six seniors will leave huge shoes to fill. It was such a different, strange season, but our team did what we needed to do to get to play.”
Valley (18-6) 25 25 25—3
A.L. (11-17) 19 16 12—2
Other area scores
Class 4A – Region 2
Thursday, Oct. 22
Glenwood 3, Winterset 0
Class 5A – Region 1
Thursday, Oct. 22
Dowling Catholic 3, T.J. 0
