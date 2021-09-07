Lewis Central wins city swim meet

Lewis Central swimming won all 11 races against Council Bluffs on Tuesday's dual at home to win 106-63.
The Titans had seven swimmers win multiple gold medals.
L.C. head coach Bruce Schomburg said he was proud of how his team competed.
"What I was most excited about is that everyone swam something different than they did against Carroll the other night," he said. "I was really happy with it. It gave us a chance to see people between the last two meets in four or five different events. Down the road, that helps us a lot.
Lewis Central junior Hannah Steinmetz, Mia Hansen, Katie Ramos and Kaylee Johnson picked up the win in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 22.34 seconds. Council Bluffs' team of Lillian Lefeber, Jocelyn Miller, Kate Spitznagle and Luciana Bruger took second with a 2:34.24 and the CB 'B' team of Grace Albertsen, Taylor Hamilton, Meredith Struebing and Aubrey Lefeber came in third with a 2:43.36.
Steinmetz also won the 200 freestyle with a 2:29.00 to score six points for L.C. Council Bluffs Claire Crilly finished in second with a 2:29.57, Ramos took third with a 2:31.72, Lewis Central's Kaylee Johnson placed fourth with a 2:49.26 and Hamilton took fifth with a 2:49.26.
Lewis Central's Abby Hoss won the 200 individual medley with a 2:52.08, Jocelyn Miller placed second with a 2:54.73, Struebing took third with a 3:02.18, L.C.'s Emma Gordon earned fourth with a 3:03.61 and Lewis Central's Jennifer Kidder finished in fifth with a 3:08.44
Lewis Central's Kylee Brown picked up a win in the 50 freestyle with a 28.93. Collins placed second with a 29.00, Council Bluffs' Elaina Vrchoticky came in third with a 29.68, CB's Aurora Miller earned fourth with a 31.42 and Gruber came in fifth with a 34.90.
Hansen also won the 100 butterfly with a 1:18.04. Ramos took second with a 1:19.65, Spitznagle earned third with a 1:38.33, Lee finished in fourth with a 1:42.32 and Lewis Central's Anna Lunning placed fifth with a 2:02.39.
Brown also won the 100 freestyle with a 1:02.21, Vrchoticky came in second with a 1;03.39, Crilly placed third with a 1:08.03, Hoss took fourth with a 1:12.43 and Gruber earned fifth with a 1:16.98.
Hansen took first in the 400 freestyle with a 5:21.05, Gordon placed second with a 5:41.87, Struebing came in third with 5:45.06 and Kidder finished fourth with a 5:49.72.
Lewis Central won the 200 freestyle relay with a team of Gordon, Hoss, Collins and Brown, swimming a 2:02.83. Council Bluffs 'A' team came in second with a team of Crilly, Aurora Miller, Lefeber and Vrchoticky. The CB 'B' team of Sydney Nelson, Albertsen, Gruber and Brook Leichtner came in third with a 2:26.03.
Steinmetz claimed another victory in the 100 backstroke with a 1:12.75, Lefeber placed second with a 1:22.92, Johnson earned third with a 1:25.65, Albertsen finished in fourth with a 1:34.06 and Leichtner took fifth with a 1:35.78.
Collins posted a victory in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:23.10. Aurora Miller came in second with a 1:27.30, Jocelyn Miller finished third with a 1:33.02, Lewis Central's Lily Caigoy placed fourth with a 1:35.75 and Hamilton came in fifth with a 1:48.02.
Lewis Central 'B' won the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Gordon, Ramos, Hansen and Brown that swam a 4:32.48. Lewis Central 'A' came in second with a team of Johnson, Hoss, Steinmetz and Collins that swam a 4:36.94 and Council Bluffs came in third with a team of Crilly, Aurora Miller, Jocelyn Miller and Vrchoticky.
Despite the loss, Council Bluffs head coach Logan Maxwell said he was proud of how his team did.
"I thought that our girls competed well tonight," he said. "We had a tough practice yesterday and Lewis Central got the best of us tonight. They have a lot of experience and talent returning. Our girls grows up to compete in most of our events and they edged us out towards the end of our races. It’s something for us to work on and move forward."
Both schools are in action next at noon at Saturday at the Sioux City West Relays.