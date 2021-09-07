Lewis Central wins city swim meet

Lewis Central swimming won all 11 races against Council Bluffs on Tuesday's dual at home to win 106-63.

The Titans had seven swimmers win multiple gold medals.

L.C. head coach Bruce Schomburg said he was proud of how his team competed.

"What I was most excited about is that everyone swam something different than they did against Carroll the other night," he said. "I was really happy with it. It gave us a chance to see people between the last two meets in four or five different events. Down the road, that helps us a lot.

Lewis Central junior Hannah Steinmetz, Mia Hansen, Katie Ramos and Kaylee Johnson picked up the win in the 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 22.34 seconds. Council Bluffs' team of Lillian Lefeber, Jocelyn Miller, Kate Spitznagle and Luciana Bruger took second with a 2:34.24 and the CB 'B' team of Grace Albertsen, Taylor Hamilton, Meredith Struebing and Aubrey Lefeber came in third with a 2:43.36.

Steinmetz also won the 200 freestyle with a 2:29.00 to score six points for L.C. Council Bluffs Claire Crilly finished in second with a 2:29.57, Ramos took third with a 2:31.72, Lewis Central's Kaylee Johnson placed fourth with a 2:49.26 and Hamilton took fifth with a 2:49.26.