Lewis Central wins on senior night

Lewis Central boys soccer defeated crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson on senior night Friday with the help of a hat trick from junior Colton Costello.

Costello’s hat trick accounted for three of eight Titans goals in the 8-0 victory.

“We played well. We controlled the majority of the game,” L.C. head coach James Driver said. “It was our senior night so we got to start some guys that don’t normally get a lot of playing time so that’s fun for them and their families and they did a good job when they were in there.

“T.J. did a good job in the first half and in the second half we kind of kicked it into another gear and started finishing all of our opportunities. The first half was okay but the second half we turned it on.”

Junior Jonah Churchill and sophomore Boston Hensley each scored two goals and junior Will Devine added another one.

Devine, Costello, senior Vince Arculeo, senior Evan Edwards, freshman Dylan Voudry and junior Gaige Tripp also recorded assists.

Driver also said he was impressed with the performance of Voudry in the midfield.

“He played well tonight. He locked down the midfield for us,” Driver said.