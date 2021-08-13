Lillie wins national championship

It wasn’t until the last 10 meters that Lillie realized he had a legitimate shot at winning the race.

“The last 200 meters we were by each other, and I went ahead,” Lillie said. “It felt good. I was excited.”

Lillie also placed eighth in the 800 with a time of 2:31.41 and third in the 3000 with a 10:18.38.

Smiddy realized that Lillie had a talent for running early on. He started off running with the St. Albert junior high team when he was in kindergarten. By the time he was in third grade, he was working out with the high schoolers.

“He does very well at at all sports,” Smiddy said. “He was pretty fast at most sports. When he was in second grade, he got to run a junior high cross country meet, and he got top 10 in the meet. I knew then he had the ‘it’ factor and was a special kid.

“More than anything, he’s just a great kid. He works hard. He’s very humble. This hasn’t changed him one bit.”

Smiddy said it’s a good feeling to see Evan have success on the track.

“He’s a super easy kid to coach, super coachable,” he said. “It makes you feel good. It makes me hopefully feel like my wife and I are doing something right.”