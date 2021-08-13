Lillie wins national championship

Evan Lillie has been running with his father, Jimmy Smiddy, and older brother, Collin Lillie, since he was 3 years old.
All those miles paid off last month at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships in Jacksonville, Florida, when Evan Lillie, 12, won a national championship in the 11-12 age division for the 1500 meters. Lillie ran a 4:51.53, winning by just under a second.
His time was 11 seconds faster than his previous personal best.
The meet was Lillie’s second trip to the national championship but the first time winning a gold medal.
“It was good,” he said.
Lillie initially started running to spend time with his father and brother.
“That’s pretty much why I started,” he said.
Coming into the race, Lillie said he just had the goal of sticking with one of the other top runners. He stayed close for most of the race and pulled away in the last 200 meters.
Lillie admitted he didn’t expect to win gold before the race started.
“It was a little bit of a surprise,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d win in that race. I thought I had a chance in the others. That race I just wanted to stay with somebody.”
It wasn’t until the last 10 meters that Lillie realized he had a legitimate shot at winning the race.
“The last 200 meters we were by each other, and I went ahead,” Lillie said. “It felt good. I was excited.”
Lillie also placed eighth in the 800 with a time of 2:31.41 and third in the 3000 with a 10:18.38.
Smiddy realized that Lillie had a talent for running early on. He started off running with the St. Albert junior high team when he was in kindergarten. By the time he was in third grade, he was working out with the high schoolers.
“He does very well at at all sports,” Smiddy said. “He was pretty fast at most sports. When he was in second grade, he got to run a junior high cross country meet, and he got top 10 in the meet. I knew then he had the ‘it’ factor and was a special kid.
“More than anything, he’s just a great kid. He works hard. He’s very humble. This hasn’t changed him one bit.”
Smiddy said it’s a good feeling to see Evan have success on the track.
“He’s a super easy kid to coach, super coachable,” he said. “It makes you feel good. It makes me hopefully feel like my wife and I are doing something right.”