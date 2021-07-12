Lincoln wins one, draws in doubleheader

Abraham Lincoln freshman Aidan Martin his a big three-run home run in game two of a doubleheader against Indianola on Monday to help the Lynx to a 7-7 tie against the Indians.
A.L. lost the first game 12-1.
Indianola led 2-0 after the first inning of game one, 3-0 after two, 4-1 after four innings and 7-1 after six inning.
“We didn’t play bad wwe just couldn’t put up any zeros for them,” head coach Brett Elam said. “We only held them scoreless one inning. We didn’t swing the bats really bad we just couldn’t get anything to fall in. We just hit everything right at them.”
Game two was a change of pace. A.L. stepped up on defense behind the pitching of Martin who was on the mound for six innings.
Indianola led 1-0 after four innings and 2-0 headed into the top of the sixth. The Indian took a 5-0 lead scoring three runs but Martin’s three-run home run gave A.L. a 7-5 lead.
The Indians scored two in the top of the seventh and the game was called due to lack of daylight.
Waters pointed to pitching as being the difference in the second game.
“Our pitching absolutely,” Elam said. “Aidan consistently threw strikes, got ahead of hitters and they weren’t taking near as aggressive swings as they were the first game.”
Martin finished with two hits.
Senior Jaden Reiss recorded one RBI, sophomore Brayden Lincoln had a hit and an RBI, freshman Gaven Goldsberry was 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Abraham Lincoln plays Sioux City Heelan at 6 p.m. tomorrow for the final regular-season game.
“(We’re) just going to stay loose, have fun, try to work to get better one game at a time and then we have two days to prepare for Waukee on Friday,” Elam said.