Lincoln wins one, draws in doubleheader

Abraham Lincoln freshman Aidan Martin his a big three-run home run in game two of a doubleheader against Indianola on Monday to help the Lynx to a 7-7 tie against the Indians.

A.L. lost the first game 12-1.

Indianola led 2-0 after the first inning of game one, 3-0 after two, 4-1 after four innings and 7-1 after six inning.

“We didn’t play bad wwe just couldn’t put up any zeros for them,” head coach Brett Elam said. “We only held them scoreless one inning. We didn’t swing the bats really bad we just couldn’t get anything to fall in. We just hit everything right at them.”

Game two was a change of pace. A.L. stepped up on defense behind the pitching of Martin who was on the mound for six innings.

Indianola led 1-0 after four innings and 2-0 headed into the top of the sixth. The Indian took a 5-0 lead scoring three runs but Martin’s three-run home run gave A.L. a 7-5 lead.

The Indians scored two in the top of the seventh and the game was called due to lack of daylight.

Waters pointed to pitching as being the difference in the second game.