Lincoln's get hot at right time

Abraham Lincoln softball used a consistent offense that scored runs in six of the seven innings to defeat Glenwood 11-5 on the road on Tuesday.

The Lynx scored 1 in the third, two in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth. Glenwood had some success offensively, scoring once in the third, two in the third and two in the fifth.

"The kids played great last night," head coach Ryan Koch said. "We scored every inning but the last inning. We were really productive at the plate."

Koch credited players coming back from injury as one of the main reasons for the recent success. A.L. is now 3-2 in its last five games.

"We're starting to find our rhythm at the tight time coming into tournament play," he said. "They played with a lot of confidence last night and they played really relaxed last night. That's the most relaxed I've ever seen them in the batter's box all year long."

Freshman Jayden Hargrave went 4 for 5 from the plate with three RBIs, Sophomore Jazmyne Villalobos went 2 for 5 with an RBI, freshman Kelsi Nelson went 2 for 5 with an RBI, junior Jessica Vrenick went 3 for 5 with one double and three RBIs and freshman Tessa Clifton went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.