Linga leaves lasting legacy

There has been plenty of phenomenal athletes that have competed for Iowa Western, but none have had as much national championship success as Faith Linga.
Linga ended her Reiver athletic career at the NJCAA Track and Field National Championships in mid-May after winning her eighth and ninth national titles.
“It’s a great opportunity to get all of those titles and I’m very happy for that,” Linga said. “To win all of (those) races is not easy. Because I put a lot of effort and when I did something, I’d tell myself, ‘I need to do it more.’”
Linga is a two-time national champion in cross country, a two-time champion in the 3,000-meter and 5,000 and one-time mile champion for indoor track and won the 5,000 and 10,000 in outdoor track this year.
She was also second in the 1,500 for outdoor track this season.
On top of winning multiple national titles, she won numerous awards. She was a three-time U.S. Track and Field and Cross County Coaches Association athlete of the year, 11-time USTFCCCA All-American, six-time Iowa Community College Athletic Conference champion and two-time cross country region athlete of the year.
She holds the school records for cross county, indoor 5,000, 3,000, one mile, distance medley relay, outdoor 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 — which she broke by over seven minutes.
She also excelled off the track.
On top of being one of the top athletes in school history, she maintained a 3.0 GPA and worked in the daycare on campus. She was named an Academic All-Region for the fall of 2020 as well.
Iowa Western distance coach Marc Bierbaum said he was grateful for getting the opportunity to coach Linga. Not only was he impressed with her winning, but it was the process that really stuck out to him.
“The titles were great and winning and how competitive she is,” he said. “She doesn’t like to lose. Her fire is amazing. But the smiles, how humble she was and how the energy in her heart that she brought to the table. That’s what I’m going to remember.
“How good she was with the rest of the teammates and just another runner on the team. You wouldn’t know she’s the force she is when we go to meets with her smile and the humbleness.”
Linga said her favorite distances are the 3,000 and 5,000.
Her journey to becoming Iowa Western’s most decorated athlete started long before she stepped foot on campus.
Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Linga first started running for fun as a kid. She said from an early age she could tell she had a talent for running.
“I see myself, I can run,” she said. “When I was young I was just running and we were chasing each other. Nobody was catching me and they were calling me rapid. I started running from there.”
When she was in Kenya’s equivalent for high school, around the age of 17, she started running competitively to earn a scholarship in America.
“I started running and training and put my focus on getting an opportunity to come to the USA for a scholarship and run,” she said.
Her hard work paid off before she even knew what happen.
“When I found out it was really a quick time,” Linga said about the process. “It was a short time and I did it really quick and it came true. The process was really fast. I found myself here. I was so happy.”
Bierbaum said he knew really quickly he had a special talent on his hands. It only took one run for him to believe she was going to have a successful career.
“That first run,” he said. “When she goes out for a training run the pace that she was holding for it, she was running the mileage and the workouts with our top seven guys. I have never coached a female athlete that trains at a 6:20 to 6:30 pace for her mileage. I’ve never trained a female that could do that.
“You could just tell how quick she came off the ground, her long runs how amazing they were that she was going to be something special.”
Linga also wanted to add her gratitude toward Iowa Western and the coaches for her two years in Council Bluffs.
“I’d like to thank the administration of Iowa Western for giving me an opportunity like this to run for them and everything. They did good to me and I’m so happy for them. Also, I (like) working in childcare and (the) wellness center and they were really good people. Also I’d like to thank my coaches. They were really nice to me, coach Bierbaum and coach Marshall.”
Linga will continue her running career at the University of Toledo, where she’ll start competing this fall in cross country. She plans on studying recreational therapy.
She hopes that even after her time is done running collegiately that she can compete in running.
“For me, I want to run professionally,” Linga said.
Besides running, Linga said she enjoys swimming and watching soccer.