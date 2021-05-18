Linga leaves lasting legacy

She also excelled off the track.

On top of being one of the top athletes in school history, she maintained a 3.0 GPA and worked in the daycare on campus. She was named an Academic All-Region for the fall of 2020 as well.

Iowa Western distance coach Marc Bierbaum said he was grateful for getting the opportunity to coach Linga. Not only was he impressed with her winning, but it was the process that really stuck out to him.

“The titles were great and winning and how competitive she is,” he said. “She doesn’t like to lose. Her fire is amazing. But the smiles, how humble she was and how the energy in her heart that she brought to the table. That’s what I’m going to remember.

“How good she was with the rest of the teammates and just another runner on the team. You wouldn’t know she’s the force she is when we go to meets with her smile and the humbleness.”

Linga said her favorite distances are the 3,000 and 5,000.

Her journey to becoming Iowa Western’s most decorated athlete started long before she stepped foot on campus.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, Linga first started running for fun as a kid. She said from an early age she could tell she had a talent for running.