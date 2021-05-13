Local athletes punch ticket to state

Lewis Central senior Nathan Sell was neck-and-neck with Sioux City East junior Ryan Campbell when he received the baton from junior Ethen Fishell during the distance medley.

Sell stayed in front of Campbell for his 400-meter leg keeping the Titans in second place to qualify for the state championship at the district championship meet on Thursday at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Sell admitted there was some pressure coming into the race after being seeded third with only the top two teams qualifying.

“We’ve been seeded third in almost every single event, so we have to fight for everything we get,” he said.

The Lewis Central boys 3200 relay also qualified by placing second with a time of 8 minutes, 16.57 seconds. That squad was comprised of Fishell, Sell, senior Tyler Ruiz and junior Quentin Allen.

The Lewis Central girls qualified its 800 relay with a team of freshman Irelynn James, sophomore Maddie Bergman, senior Atziri Medina and freshman Madeline Fidone. The relay ran a 1:47.12.

Sell also qualified in the open 800 with a time of 1:59.26.

Junior Kierra Schmiedling and sophomore Elise Thramer took first and second in the shot put with throws of 38-2.5 and 38-1 respectively.