Local athletes punch ticket to state
Lewis Central senior Nathan Sell was neck-and-neck with Sioux City East junior Ryan Campbell when he received the baton from junior Ethen Fishell during the distance medley.

Sell stayed in front of Campbell for his 400-meter leg keeping the Titans in second place to qualify for the state championship at the district championship meet on Thursday at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

Sell admitted there was some pressure coming into the race after being seeded third with only the top two teams qualifying.

“We’ve been seeded third in almost every single event, so we have to fight for everything we get,” he said.

The Lewis Central boys 3200 relay also qualified by placing second with a time of 8 minutes, 16.57 seconds. That squad was comprised of Fishell, Sell, senior Tyler Ruiz and junior Quentin Allen.

The Lewis Central girls qualified its 800 relay with a team of freshman Irelynn James, sophomore Maddie Bergman, senior Atziri Medina and freshman Madeline Fidone. The relay ran a 1:47.12.

Sell also qualified in the open 800 with a time of 1:59.26.

Junior Kierra Schmiedling and sophomore Elise Thramer took first and second in the shot put with throws of 38-2.5 and 38-1 respectively.

Senior Ryan Rohe placed second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 8.25 inches.

The girls 1600 relay came in second place with a time of senior Julia Shonka, sophomore Olivia Kramer, freshman Ella Anliker and senior Margaret Tobias

Abraham Lincoln also had multiple qualifiers.

Sophomore Abby LaSale qualified for state after winning the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:08.89. Senior Noah Sandbothe qualified in the high jump after clearing 6-1. Senior Shelby Wilfong qualified in the long jump with a lead of 16-11.75.

St. Albert was also in action but the results for its district meet were received after the print deadline.

Other area athletes will still have a chance to qualify for state depending on other district results throughout the state.

