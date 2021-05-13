Local athletes punch ticket to state

Abraham Lincoln’s Shelby Wilfong competes in the girls long jump event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Wilfong won the event, earning her a trip to the state track meet.
Abraham Lincoln’s Noah Sandbothe competes in the boys high jump event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Shelby Wilfong, right, hugs coach Traci Stoop after winning the girls long jump event in the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Noah Sandbothe, center, celebrate with teammates after qualifying for state in the boys high jump event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Ethen Fishell, left, competes in the boys 4x800-meter relay event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Tyler Ruiz competes in the boys 4x800-meter relay event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Kierra Schmiedling competes in the girls discus event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Elise Thramer competes in the girls discus event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Mia Doebelin competes in the girls 100-meter wheelchair event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Hunter Deyo competes in the boys shot put event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Thomas Jefferson’s Ethan Bose competes in the boys shuttle hurdle relay event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Jonah Pomrenke competes in the boys 100-meter dash event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Braden LaSale competes in the boys 100-meter dash event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Atziri Medina, right, and Abraham Lincoln’s Jillian Shanks, left, compete in the girls 100-meter dash event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn, second from left, jogs with the front of the pack in the boys 3,200-meter run event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Kylie Richardson competes in the girls 4x800-meter relay event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Curtis Witte competes in the boys high jump event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Abraham Lincoln’s Jazmin Martinez Rangel competes in the girls 4x800-meter relay event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Thomas Jefferson’s Roi Soriano competes in the boys 4x800-meter relay event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman competes in the girls long jump event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Thomas Jefferson’s Gavin Rothmeyer competes in the boys 4x800-meter relay event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman competes in the girls long jump event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Lewis Central’s Parker Matiyow competes in the boys shot put event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Thomas Jefferson’s Lilly Thompson competes in the girls discus event during the Class 4A state qualifying track meet at Wickersham Stadium on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Peter Huguenin
Lewis Central senior Nathan Sell was neck-and-neck with Sioux City East junior Ryan Campbell when he received the baton from junior Ethen Fishell during the distance medley.
Sell stayed in front of Campbell for his 400-meter leg keeping the Titans in second place to qualify for the state championship at the district championship meet on Thursday at Gale Wickersham Stadium.
Sell admitted there was some pressure coming into the race after being seeded third with only the top two teams qualifying.
“We’ve been seeded third in almost every single event, so we have to fight for everything we get,” he said.
The Lewis Central boys 3200 relay also qualified by placing second with a time of 8 minutes, 16.57 seconds. That squad was comprised of Fishell, Sell, senior Tyler Ruiz and junior Quentin Allen.
The Lewis Central girls qualified its 800 relay with a team of freshman Irelynn James, sophomore Maddie Bergman, senior Atziri Medina and freshman Madeline Fidone. The relay ran a 1:47.12.
Sell also qualified in the open 800 with a time of 1:59.26.
Junior Kierra Schmiedling and sophomore Elise Thramer took first and second in the shot put with throws of 38-2.5 and 38-1 respectively.
Senior Ryan Rohe placed second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 8.25 inches.