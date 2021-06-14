 Skip to main content
Local tennis players compete in unique state event
Local tennis players compete in unique state event

A handful of local high school tennis player received a unique experience on June 8 when they competed in the Iowa high school state co-ed tennis tournament.

The tournament is a doubles tournament with one boy and one girl per team.

St. Albert sent two teams up with senior Jeff Miller and his sister, sophomore Landry Miller, making up one team and juniors Allison Narmi and Carter White making up the other.

Abraham Lincoln also submitted two teams. Seniors Harper Snead and Dalton Pregon comprised the first team and the second team was made up of junior Savannah Maisel and senior Carter James.

Lewis Central took one team, sophomore Lanee Olsen and freshman Christian Jensen.

The Miller siblings won their opening match 6-0, 6-0 over a team for Saydel and earned a second-round victory against a duo from Dubuque Wahlert, 6-2 and 6-1. They lost to the eventual fourth-place finisher.

Narmi and White lost in the first round of the tournament but won some exhibition matches afterward.

“It was a fun day where there really wasn’t any coaching,” St. Albert co-head coach Teri Miller said. “It was just really the kids plaything each other and having a good time.”

The L.C. team of Olsen and Jensen earned a victory in the first round defeating a team from Ankeny, 6-4 and 7-5.

“They played great. They played the best tennis that they’ve been playing,” Lewis Central head coach Aaron Rodenburg said. “We practiced for quite a while. It showed that they were able to win their first match.”

Neither team from A.L. earned a win in the tournament but Maisel and James won an exhibition match. Assistant coach Elana Zalar said it was a good farewell for three seniors.

“It was a good experience,” she said. “It was fun to get them that experience and seeing what co-ed doubles looks like.”

