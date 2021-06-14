Local tennis players compete in unique state event

A handful of local high school tennis player received a unique experience on June 8 when they competed in the Iowa high school state co-ed tennis tournament.

The tournament is a doubles tournament with one boy and one girl per team.

St. Albert sent two teams up with senior Jeff Miller and his sister, sophomore Landry Miller, making up one team and juniors Allison Narmi and Carter White making up the other.

Abraham Lincoln also submitted two teams. Seniors Harper Snead and Dalton Pregon comprised the first team and the second team was made up of junior Savannah Maisel and senior Carter James.

Lewis Central took one team, sophomore Lanee Olsen and freshman Christian Jensen.

The Miller siblings won their opening match 6-0, 6-0 over a team for Saydel and earned a second-round victory against a duo from Dubuque Wahlert, 6-2 and 6-1. They lost to the eventual fourth-place finisher.

Narmi and White lost in the first round of the tournament but won some exhibition matches afterward.

“It was a fun day where there really wasn’t any coaching,” St. Albert co-head coach Teri Miller said. “It was just really the kids plaything each other and having a good time.”