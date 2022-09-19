LOCAL WEEKEND SPORTS BRIEFS

Iowa Western women's golf earns victory

Iowa Western women's golf earned a victory at the Briar Cliff Invite in Sioux City on Friday after Madilyne Schlaepfer and Katie Graham both scored 77 on day one to give the Reivers a 10-stroke lead.

Iowa Western ran away with the tournament on the second day and led by 33 strokes by the end of the tournament.

All five golfers shot under 80 on day two, including freshman Baylie Pyke who led the team with a 72.

Graham finished in third overall, Pyke took fourth, Schlaepfer earned fifth, freshman Wen-Yi Hung took seventh and Brooke Diekemper earned 14th.

"This might have been the best over-all team performance I've been associated with in my 8 years at Iowa Western" said Head Coach Matt Robinson. "To have 5 players in the 70's and your individual golfer in at 85, is something special".

Heartland sweeps Hamburg

Heartland Christian volleyball swept Hamburg 3-0 (25-19, 25-12, 25-13) on Friday after Mady Jundt and Grace Heffernan combined for 25 kills. Jundt totaled 13 and Heffernan added 12.

Kayci Brennan dished out 13 assists and McKenna McCord totaled 13 digs.

Reivers volleyball goes 2-2 over weekend

Iwa Western women's volleyball went 2-2 at the Wyobraska Tournament in Scottsbluff, NE on Friday and Saturday.

They started Friday with a pair of wins defeating Casper College 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-23) and Northeastern Junior College 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-23)

The Reivers then dropped two matches on Saturday, losing to Central Wyoming College 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-18) and Western Nebraska Community College (25-20, 25-18, 25-20).

High School Volleyball Teams in Weekend Action

Many city and area volleyball teams were in action on Saturday across the state. Tri-Center went 4-0 at the West Harrison Invite to take home the trophy and Treynor finished runner-up at the Red Oak Invite going 5-1.

At the Red Oak tournament, Treynor defeated St. Albert, Red Oak, Lenox, Creston and Clarinda before losing to Mount Vernon in the championship.

Abraham Lincoln went 4-2 at the tournament and Azaria Green recorded her 500th career kill.

St. Albert went 3-3, Glenwood finished 2-4 and Underwood went 2-3.

AHSTW struggled at the OABCIG tournament losing all four of its matches.

Lewis Central swimming finishes runner-up

Lewis Central girls swimming finished in second place at the Marshalltown Invite on Saturday falling only to Johnston who dominated the team standings. Johnston won with 327 points, L.C. took second with 189 points and Linn-Mar earned third with 145.

Lewis Central won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a team of Hannah Steinmetz, Mia Hanzen, Claire Crilly and Kylee Brown.

Iowa Western defeates Highland Community College

Iowa Western football defeated Highland Community College on Saturday on the road 24-7 after scoring 17 unanswered points to end the game.

Iowa Western is now 3-0 and will be in action next at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at home against Ellsworth Community College.