Gilman wins world championship

Council Bluffs native Thomas Gilman won the first world championship golf of his wrestling career on Monday in Oslo, Norway. Gilman went 4-0 at the tournament in the 57-kilogram weight class on Sunday and Monday.

It's the fourth top-three this year for Gilman. He picked up a bronze at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix in Nice, France during January, placed first at the US Olympic Team Trials in April and won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

This is also Gilman's second medal from the World Championships. He picked up a silver medal in the 2017 World Championships in Paris, France.

Gilman started the 2021 world championships with a pin over Russia's Abubakar Mutaliev in the round of 16, defeated North Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov by technical fall in the quarterfinals (11-1) 4-1, and defeated Germany's Horst Lehr via tech fall (15-5) 4-1.

Gilman won the gold medal against Iran's Alireza Nosratolah Sarlak in a close (5-3) 3-1 win.