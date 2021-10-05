 Skip to main content
Gilman wins world championship
Gilman wins world championship

Tokyo Olympics Wrestling

Council Bluffs native Thomas Patrick Gilman celebrates after defeating Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi during the men's 53kg Freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE

Council Bluffs native Thomas Gilman won the first world championship golf of his wrestling career on Monday in Oslo, Norway. Gilman went 4-0 at the tournament in the 57-kilogram weight class on Sunday and Monday.

It's the fourth top-three this year for Gilman. He picked up a bronze at the Henri Deglane Grand Prix in Nice, France during January, placed first at the US Olympic Team Trials in April and won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in August.

This is also Gilman's second medal from the World Championships. He picked up a silver medal in the 2017 World Championships in Paris, France.

Gilman started the 2021 world championships with a pin over Russia's Abubakar Mutaliev in the round of 16, defeated North Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov by technical fall in the quarterfinals (11-1) 4-1, and defeated Germany's Horst Lehr via tech fall (15-5) 4-1.

Gilman won the gold medal against Iran's Alireza Nosratolah Sarlak in a close (5-3) 3-1 win.

