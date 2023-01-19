SOFTBALL: Three former Wahl Optical players to be Hall of Famers

Three former Wahl Optical slowpitch softball players will be inducted into the Midwest United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) Slowpitch Hall of Fame on Feb. 25 at American Legion in Olathe, Kan.

Melanie Sutko (Dorsey), Stacey Knierim (Rybar) and Rob Childress played for Bob Wahl’s softball team after college.

Sotko and Knierim were both All-American softball players at Creighton, while Childress played baseball in college first at Northeast Oklahoma Junior College before the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

Both Sutko (‘05) and Knierim (‘04) were named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Centennial team.

Sutko was one of two players in school history with two 70-hit seasons, and earned Easton All-America First-Team honors as a senior in 2005. Batting .402 and stealing 24 bases, leading the MVC in both, the two-time first-team All-MVC outfielder ranks in the Creighton top 10 in batting average, stolen bases, hits, runs and games played.

A Papillion-La Vista High graduate, Knierim was a four-year starter in center field, earning first-team all-MVC honors three times. With 37 home runs, the centerfielder ended her as the Bluejay and MVC career home run leader.

Knierim’s 13 home runs in 2004 were then a school record as she was named the 2004 MVC Player of the Year and Easton All-American. She started all 221 games of her career, ranking sixth in Creighton school history in games played, while she also ranks second in career RBI (121) and third in doubles (43). Knierim is also in the CU career top-10 in hits and stolen bases.

When the Creighton softball alums joined his team, Bob Wahl was faced with a managerial challenge.

“Both were All-American center fielders at Creighton,” he said. “So it was tough to move one to left field.”

And when a guy by the name of Rob Childress was announced to be joining the team, Wahl anticipated the arrival of the Nebraska assistant coach who went on to be head coach at Texas A&M for 16 years.

“I was surprised when a really skinny guy showed up,” Wahl said. “But he proved himself.”

Last year, four Wahl Optical softball alumni were inducted: Bob Waldron, Rick Leinen, Scott Harrill, and Tammy Hoffman. Council Bluffs native and umpire Dave Aaron was also inducted.