Thomas Gilman grew up learning the importance of hard work and has seen that pay off with a World Championship, an Olympic bronze medal and an even brighter future.

Growing up in Council Bluffs, Phil Gilman, his brother Derek, and both Tom and his brother Joseph were all “very close.”

“We used to go with our grandfather, Richard Gilman, nearly every day during summers to work on projects, go to the farm, or just stay busy working on family members' homes, playing “war” in the neighborhood, etc.,” Phil wrote. “Grandpa Rich taught us how to work, we did everything from building retaining walls to foundations, and residential electrical work to farming, all through grade school, middle school and high school.”

During this developmental time, Tom grew into the one they looked up to and who pushed them to get the work done. And even when tournaments and practice filled the calendar, Phil said Tom continued to work and “never missed a beat.”

“He loved the grind of manual labor and it was nearly impossible to get the wheelbarrow or sledgehammer out of his hands. I believe a lot of the work ethic and determination he has today comes from the times spent with our grandpa Rich.”

One of those moments with grandpa Rich that Phil remembers is when Tom’s interest in history shone through.

“I vividly remember watching the History Channel night after night at sleep-overs at grandpas,” Phil wrote. “At one point he took an old 36-inch wooden wire spool, an old hub cap and a belt and constructed a ‘Viking shield’ because we came across some family lineage material and somehow got the idea we came from Vikings! He was always learning more about our family history, about ancient battles, and wrestling.”

On the mat, Thomas always brought intensity.

“Every match I have watched him wrestle I can remember the amount of focus he would have before and after the match. Even when we would wrestle around, mind you, I’ve always been many weight classes above Tom, it didn’t matter, he always managed to pin me, quickly.”

Another of Tom’s cousins, Michaela Kennedy, said they shared many “cousin moments” which solidified their friendship growing up.

“(Those moments) made watching his journey that much more fun,” Kennedy said. “It really came about when we watched him win his first state title, and then finished it off with his fourth, which he dedicated to the fallen four wrestlers he knew. I still have that state medal that I was ‘just hanging onto’ while he was walking around the (at the time) Qwest or CenturyLink Center. Because ‘he has a couple others’ as he likes to say.”

Those state championships were across the Missouri River at Omaha Skutt Catholic. But for college, Gilman crossed back over and went across the state to attend the University of Iowa.

As a Hawkeye, Gilman finished with a record of 107-12, becoming a three-time All-American, winning the 2017 Big Ten championship and finishing as NCAA runner-up in 2016.

“My other favorite trip was to New York City to watch the NCAA championships,” Kennedy said. “Even though he didn’t win in the finals, watching the semi finals against Ohio State’s (Nathan) Tomasello was one of the best sporting events I’ve watched and experienced. The sudden death take down and crowd reaction and Tom’s still gives me chills when I watch the video.”

But the biggest accomplishment to that point was becoming the 2017 World silver medalist at 57 kg.

Phil Gilman said Tom’s motor drove him to the success he’s had, and led to the impact he has had on the wrestling community in Council Bluffs, Iowa and throughout the United States.

“I definitely feel he’s impacted our community, and especially the wrestling community here and throughout the USA. Everyone around here knows him, knows his impact in the Nebraska State high school wrestling, then all across Iowa from his time at U of I. I think locally, he gives hope and inspiration to young wrestlers from our area to know that it’s possible to get to the Olympics, even from council bluffs.”

Phil added that Thomas is someone he looks up to.

“I can say that I look up to him tremendously. He’s a family man, he puts his family and his faith first, and his love for this country. I still carry a pocket constitution that he gave me in my pickup.”

“Thomas is aware that children look up to athletes,” Mindy Miller added. “He is very good about signing autographs and talking to kids. He studies the sport and watches tapes on wrestlers around the world, and has done that since he was a kid. Being a member of team USA has led to being part of a wrestling community. From what I saw in Serbia, the families support each other in making God and family a priority.”

Miller added that Thomas has always set goals for himself, one of which was becoming an Olympian. Gilman achieved that by defeating Vito Arujau in the US Olympic Trials.

Once in Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics, he rebounded from a 5-4 loss to eventual Russian Olympic Committee gold medalist Zaur Uguev with an 11-1 tech fall and 9-1 decision for a pair of wins to earn a bronze medal at 57 kg.

Gilman followed the bronze with the first American gold in the World Championships at the same weight two months later, and also won gold at the 2022 Pan American Championships and Tunis Ranking Series.

Most recently, Gilman earned a silver medal at the 2022 Worlds. The only thing left to do: go one step further at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Beyond his 91-21 career record all the medals and what the future may hold, Gilman’s impact is bigger off the mat.

“Thomas isn’t just a good wrestler, he is an outstanding human being,” Kennedy said. “Great husband, even better father, and all around family man.”