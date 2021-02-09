Logan-Magnolia edges St. Albert 42-41 in OT

The St. Albert Falcons (8-11) saw a late lead disappear as Logan-Magnolia (10-9) rallied for a 42-41 overtime win.

The Falcons had a slow start in the first quarter as the visiting Panthers took an early 6-2 lead. St. Albert responded with a 7-0 answer to sneak in front 9-6. Lo-Ma had an answer of their own by scoring the last six points of the quarter.

The Falcons full-court pressure then made things much more difficult for the Panthers offense, as the Falcons got six points off of turnovers in the second quarter, helping St. Albert to double Lo-Ma’s point total in the second quarter.

“We came out sloppy,” St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. “Defensively, I thought we played pretty sound, but offensive execution has kind of been our Achilles heel. When you’re not executing it’s hard to make buckets.”

The teams traded baskets and momentum for the majority of the third quarter, until the final 2 minutes, 47 seconds of the quarter where Logan-Magnolia went on a 7-0 run to take a three-point lead. Connor Cerny put a bit of a damper on that by banking a shot in for two as the buzzer sounded to cut the lead down to just one.