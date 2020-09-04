 Skip to main content
Logan-Magnolia runs past St. Albert
On the heels of stout lines of scrimmage and running back Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia defeated St. Albert 28-7 on Friday at Al Leber Field.

The 5-foot-7, 172-pound junior unofficially rushed for 160 yards and had two touchdowns as the Panthers improved to 2-0, while St. Albert fell to 0-2.

Logan-Magnolia got on the board first when Trey Melby connected with Carter Edney for a 19-yard touchdown through the air.

St. Albert took the lead in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Brendan Monahan scampered 49 yards for the score, capped by a Sam Wilber extra point to give the Falcons a 7-6 advantage.

Maguire gave Lo-Ma the lead for good in the second quarter, capping a methodical drive with a 3-yard touchdown plunge.

After Maguire’s touchdown, the Falcons fumbled, giving Lo-Ma the ball right back at the Falcon 35-yard line. It was Maguire again, this time from a yard out, giving Lo-Ma a 22-7 lead, which held at half.

On the first possession on the first half, St. Albert drove to the Lo-Ma 25, but another fumble denied the Falcons and gave the Panthers possession.

Monahan hit Sam Rallis on a 4th-and-10 for a 40-yard gain getting inside the Lo-Ma 20, but the drive stalled after the Panthers defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs late in the fourth to all but end it.

Through two weeks, the Panthers have outscored their opponents a combined 67-7.

Both teams are back at it on Friday with Lo-Ma playing at Westwood and St. Albert traveling to Riverside for the start of district play.

Logan-Magnolia (2-0) 6 16 6 0—28

St. Albert (0-2) 0 7 0 0—7

LM: Tre Melby 19 pass from Carter Edney (kick failed)

SA: Brendan Monahan 49 run (Sam Wilber kick)

LM: Gavin Maguire 3 run (Maguire run)

LM: Maguire 1 run (2-point run successful)

LM: Jacob Fetter 9 run (2-point run unsuccessful)

