Logan-Magnolia runs past St. Albert

On the heels of stout lines of scrimmage and running back Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia defeated St. Albert 28-7 on Friday at Al Leber Field.

The 5-foot-7, 172-pound junior unofficially rushed for 160 yards and had two touchdowns as the Panthers improved to 2-0, while St. Albert fell to 0-2.

Logan-Magnolia got on the board first when Trey Melby connected with Carter Edney for a 19-yard touchdown through the air.

St. Albert took the lead in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Brendan Monahan scampered 49 yards for the score, capped by a Sam Wilber extra point to give the Falcons a 7-6 advantage.

Maguire gave Lo-Ma the lead for good in the second quarter, capping a methodical drive with a 3-yard touchdown plunge.

After Maguire’s touchdown, the Falcons fumbled, giving Lo-Ma the ball right back at the Falcon 35-yard line. It was Maguire again, this time from a yard out, giving Lo-Ma a 22-7 lead, which held at half.

On the first possession on the first half, St. Albert drove to the Lo-Ma 25, but another fumble denied the Falcons and gave the Panthers possession.