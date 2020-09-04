Logan-Magnolia runs past St. Albert

On the heels of stout lines of scrimmage and running back Gavin Maguire, Logan-Magnolia defeated St. Albert 28-7 on Friday at Al Leber Field.
The 5-foot-7, 172-pound junior unofficially rushed for 160 yards and had two touchdowns as the Panthers improved to 2-0, while St. Albert fell to 0-2.
Logan-Magnolia got on the board first when Trey Melby connected with Carter Edney for a 19-yard touchdown through the air.
St. Albert took the lead in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Brendan Monahan scampered 49 yards for the score, capped by a Sam Wilber extra point to give the Falcons a 7-6 advantage.
Maguire gave Lo-Ma the lead for good in the second quarter, capping a methodical drive with a 3-yard touchdown plunge.
After Maguire’s touchdown, the Falcons fumbled, giving Lo-Ma the ball right back at the Falcon 35-yard line. It was Maguire again, this time from a yard out, giving Lo-Ma a 22-7 lead, which held at half.
On the first possession on the first half, St. Albert drove to the Lo-Ma 25, but another fumble denied the Falcons and gave the Panthers possession.
Monahan hit Sam Rallis on a 4th-and-10 for a 40-yard gain getting inside the Lo-Ma 20, but the drive stalled after the Panthers defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs late in the fourth to all but end it.
Through two weeks, the Panthers have outscored their opponents a combined 67-7.
Both teams are back at it on Friday with Lo-Ma playing at Westwood and St. Albert traveling to Riverside for the start of district play.
Logan-Magnolia (2-0) 6 16 6 0—28
St. Albert (0-2) 0 7 0 0—7
LM: Tre Melby 19 pass from Carter Edney (kick failed)
SA: Brendan Monahan 49 run (Sam Wilber kick)
LM: Gavin Maguire 3 run (Maguire run)
LM: Maguire 1 run (2-point run successful)
LM: Jacob Fetter 9 run (2-point run unsuccessful)
