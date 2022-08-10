Lynch Siblings represent Iowa in All-American tournament

While some kids go to Florida to enjoy the wonders of Disney World or perhaps Universal Studios, fourth-grader Owen Lynch and seventh-grader Olivia Lynch made their way to the Sunshine State, for the All-American Games in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Heading over 1,100 miles away from home, the Lynch family went to the Atlantic coast for some baseball and softball action with other kids around the country. Both Owen and Olivia’s teams claimed the championships in their respective brackets. That alone made this a trip to remember.

“There weren’t as many players as there was last time but there were more teams,” Olivia Lynch said. “It was really competitive and all the girls were very nice, the coaches were really nice, and it was great meeting so many people again.

“It was great to win again. We didn’t do well in the pool play games. We lost every game there. It was kind of nice to come in as the underdogs and end up pulling off the wins showing pool play really didn’t matter and show everyone that even if you finish last there you can still win.”

Olivia Lynch went to the All-American games, which took place in Kentucky last year where her team also won the championship. However, for her little brother Owen, it was the first time he was a part of the championship team in this tournament.

“It was a bit hard at first to get used to everyone,” Owen Lynch said. “Everyone was very competitive and wanted to win every game. Some of the players and coaches had different accents and made some things hard to understand, it took us a little time to connect, but when we did we played well.

“We went undefeated this year and it was hard to do, but it was cool to go on and win a championship. I really didn’t care how far we went. I was just happy we were playing in the first place.”

To be invited to this tournament, kids had to be nominated to attend by coaches. Owen and Olivia were both nominated and both received an invitation to the games. When their father John Lynch told them the news that they were going to Florida for the All-American games, they could hardly wait for the trip.

“They were very excited to be selected and even more excited to hear that the tournament was in Florida,” John Lynch said. “Last year this was in Kentucky, but going to Florida was a totally different environment. The kids down in the south can play all year round, so the skill set is just all over the place. It was nice to be able to bring them down there and represent Iowa and Council Bluffs. ”

Playing over 1,000 miles away from home was quite the experience for everyone. With kids also coming in from states like South Carolina, Rhode Island, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Tennessee, to name a few, not only did the kids take interest in getting to know each other, but parents and the kids showed curiosity of what the style of baseball and softball was like in Iowa.

“A lot of people down there have never been in or through Iowa,” John Lynch said. “People were very interested. Even as a parent it was fun to be there, people were asking questions like what kind of ball do you play, what sanctions do you play under, just a lot of questions of people trying to learn what the game is like up here in Iowa and asking about where we were from.”

“There were people from everywhere here,” Olivia Lynch said. “It was cool to be the only one there from Iowa and not be known by anyone, you don’t have a reputation there and you have to build one and play a lot of different positions.”

“A lot of people wondered why we came out here and didn’t go somewhere closer,” Owen Lynch said. “I wanted to play in Florida really bad, and it was weird at first because a lot of people were from Florida or a state near Florida.”

While winning the championship was a great memory Olivia says she and Owen won’t soon forget some other experiences they had in Florida, including some wildlife.

“We found an alligator in one of the dugouts,” Olivia Lynch said. “It was in the farthest field over, which was right by a marsh. Somehow it got under the fence, and through the door into the dugout.”

The alligator found in the dugout was reportedly about nine feet long.

However, the real memories sound like they are with the other players they met. The Lynch siblings exchanged numbers and even Xbox identifications with their All-American teammates as they look to keep in touch with their various new friends.

“Meeting all the girls was one of my favorite things,” Olivia Lynch said. “At first we didn’t play well and looked like a team that might get run-ruled every time, but we came together and began to click. Just getting to meet and get to know the girls as we play was the best part.”

“Just making friends on the team,” Owen Lynch said. “We were sharing numbers, Xbox numbers and hopefully we can play together in the All-American Games again.”

Congrats Lynch family on winning the All-American Championship and representing Iowa.