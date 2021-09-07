Lynx and Jackets at Le Mars golf invite

Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln golf competed in the Le Mars Invite on Tuesday and tied for seventh place in the team standings.

Both squads finished with a score of 501.

T.J.’s Jace Mundt led all city players with a score of 106 to finish in 33rd place, Kendall Bell came in 35th with a 116, Derek Runions carded a 131 for 41st and Jacob Lesley shot a 148 for 44th.

Yellow Jackets head coach Matt Connor said the team needs to improve in the mental aspect of the game.

“We had too many mental errors today,” he said. “I need them to be more mentally engaged in each shot. We are doing some good things in practice but are struggling to trust it and execute it in the meet. We will keep working and we will find the way to make it work.”

Blake Higgins led A.L. with a score of 108 for 34th place, Jaymeson Vande Velde shot a 126 for 37th, Camden Wyant came in 39th with a score of 131, Atticus Walker tallied a 136 for 42nd and Keny Hyde scored a 147 for 44th.

“It was windy and the rough was really thick , so the course played fairly hard,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Rob Dittmer said. “The kids are working at it, it just takes time.”