Lynx and Jackets host Thursday meet

Leading the way for the Lynx was sophomore Jaymeson Vande Velde with a 105. The Sophomore ran into a couple of challenging holes as the green proved tricky at times, but overall the sophomore was pleased with his performance.

“I started off feeling good,” Vande Velde said. “My drives went straight and my putts were all going down early on, then things went a little downhill for a few holes but I think I turned it around at the end and I think I did well today.

“Playing on our home course I think also helps, we know where to hit the ball and where things can go wrong so I think that helped me reset myself and improve after a couple of tough holes.”

The top scorer for the Yellow Jackets was junior Jacob Lesley who carded a score of 102 for the day. Lesley was happy with his first nine as he scored a solid 49, but faced some challenges on the back nine, but was still happy with his score after being in a bit of a slump lately.

“Before this meet, I felt like I’ve been in a slump this past week or two,” Lesley said. “Today I feel like I really improved my swings and was playing at about a bogey-average through the first eight holes. It fell off a bit towards the end, but I feel like I still ended the day strong.”