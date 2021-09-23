Lynx and Jackets host Thursday meet

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson golf hosted a six-team golf meet at the Dodge Riverside Golf Course in Council Bluffs.
The Lynx and Yellow Jackets were back on the course and played against the likes of Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Sioux City Heelan, and LeMars. The Lynx ended the day with a team score of 439 and the Yellow Jackets finished with a team score of 447.
“We saw a really good score for Jaymeson (Vande Velde) and I was very happy to see that,” Lynx coach Rob Dittmer said. “Everyone else was about where I thought they would be. Kent Hyde had a personal best today, it's always great to see one of you seniors do well.
“Mason Garreans has played a lot of varsity, so to see him do what he did today was also good. Some kids just had some bad holes and that hurts our scores, but other than that I was really pleased with how we did.”
“Overall I thought we had a pretty good day of golf,” Yellow Jackets coach Matt Conner said. “It wasn’t our best all-around day, but I felt like we were scoring better, but just needed to hit the ball a little more consistently at each hole. Jacob (Lesley) and Jace (Mundt) both really improved their scores today from here. Kendall and Derek both dropped a little bit, but overall I thought we did well overall. Just a few holes here and there that hurt us.”
Leading the way for the Lynx was sophomore Jaymeson Vande Velde with a 105. The Sophomore ran into a couple of challenging holes as the green proved tricky at times, but overall the sophomore was pleased with his performance.
“I started off feeling good,” Vande Velde said. “My drives went straight and my putts were all going down early on, then things went a little downhill for a few holes but I think I turned it around at the end and I think I did well today.
“Playing on our home course I think also helps, we know where to hit the ball and where things can go wrong so I think that helped me reset myself and improve after a couple of tough holes.”
The top scorer for the Yellow Jackets was junior Jacob Lesley who carded a score of 102 for the day. Lesley was happy with his first nine as he scored a solid 49, but faced some challenges on the back nine, but was still happy with his score after being in a bit of a slump lately.
“Before this meet, I felt like I’ve been in a slump this past week or two,” Lesley said. “Today I feel like I really improved my swings and was playing at about a bogey-average through the first eight holes. It fell off a bit towards the end, but I feel like I still ended the day strong.”
Sioux City Heelan’s Mason Streeter had the best individual score of 75.