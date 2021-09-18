Lynx and Saintes compete at Red Oak Tourney

The Abraham Lincoln and St. Albert volley teams competed at Saturday’s Red Oak tournament and collected some key wins throughout the day.

Among the Lynx and Saintes, the Treynor Cardinals and Underwood Eagles also picked up some wins.

Class 1A No. 13 St. Albert finished the day winning three of the five games with wins over Fremont-Mills, Hawkeye 10 member Creston, and Underwood. Despite seeing some of these teams prior to this tournament, Lantz was pleased to see the girls take care of business again and not taking any game for granted.

“It’s a new day and it doesn’t matter if you’ve played each other before,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz said. “The past is the past. You have to prepare for what’s in front of you for that day. Just because you had a good outcome over them last time, doesn’t mean that’s what it’s going to be like the next time you play them.

“We saw a lot of good things today. We’ve improved on some things that we’ve struggled with in our last few matches. So it was good to see those skills come around and see the girls come together against some great competition.”