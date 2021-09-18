Lynx and Saintes compete at Red Oak Tourney

The Abraham Lincoln and St. Albert volley teams competed at Saturday’s Red Oak tournament and collected some key wins throughout the day.
Among the Lynx and Saintes, the Treynor Cardinals and Underwood Eagles also picked up some wins.
Class 1A No. 13 St. Albert finished the day winning three of the five games with wins over Fremont-Mills, Hawkeye 10 member Creston, and Underwood. Despite seeing some of these teams prior to this tournament, Lantz was pleased to see the girls take care of business again and not taking any game for granted.
“It’s a new day and it doesn’t matter if you’ve played each other before,” Saintes coach Angie Lantz said. “The past is the past. You have to prepare for what’s in front of you for that day. Just because you had a good outcome over them last time, doesn’t mean that’s what it’s going to be like the next time you play them.
“We saw a lot of good things today. We’ve improved on some things that we’ve struggled with in our last few matches. So it was good to see those skills come around and see the girls come together against some great competition.”
The Lynx also won three of their five games. The Lynx fell to tournament host Class 3A No. 14 Red Oak in two sets, but the Lynx bounced back with three straight wins over the likes of Sidney, Class 2A No. 13 Treynor, and Clarinda before falling in their fifth game to Class 3A No. 8 Mount Vernon.
While Lynx coach Katie Darrington was pleased to get the three wins she still sees plenty of work that remains to be done with her young but talented Lynx.
“We placed second in our pool after losing in the semis to Red Oak,” Darrington said. “We still need an alpha hitter to emerge, and we have a lot of girls who could do it. They just need to believe in themselves. We have all the pieces here, we just need to find some consistency.”
Notably, Underwood won three games in Saturday’s tournament as well over Red Oak, Fremont-Mills, and Creston. Some scores were not yet reported but Treynor also played some big-time games against the likes of Sidney where the Cardinals won in two sets before eventually falling to Abraham Lincoln and Mount Vernon. Treynor also played Clarinda at the tournament, scores for this contest were not yet posted at the time of publication.
The Saintes will return to the court on Thursday as they host Atlantic at 7:15 p.m. The Lynx will hit the road for a big test at Class 3A No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Cardinals will play IKM-Manning at home on Tuesday for its next contest at 7:30 p.m. Finally, Underwood will take a trip to Audubon for its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.