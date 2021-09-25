Lynx and Titans volleyball compete at Sioux City East

The Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central volleyball team competed at the Sioux City East Tournament on a busy Saturday morning and afternoon.

While Lewis Central won three and lost three games, the Titans could have just as easily won five of the six contests. In a tournament where matches were decided by best of three sets, the Titans played in three games that went the full distance in three sets.

While the Titans lost two of those and won the other against Sioux City Heelan the Titans continue to progress in a positive direction after their rough start to the season.

“There was a lot of great competition here today,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “I was very proud of how our kids played. They continue to improve and noted that to them throughout the day. I was also very pleased with their fundamentals. The passing again really helped set up our offense, and our setters made a lot of good choices.”

L.C.’s wins beside Heelan came over inner-city opponent Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City North. Losses came against Sioux City East, Hinton, and Sheldon.