Lynx and Titans volleyball compete at Sioux City East

The Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central volleyball team competed at the Sioux City East Tournament on a busy Saturday morning and afternoon.
While Lewis Central won three and lost three games, the Titans could have just as easily won five of the six contests. In a tournament where matches were decided by best of three sets, the Titans played in three games that went the full distance in three sets.
While the Titans lost two of those and won the other against Sioux City Heelan the Titans continue to progress in a positive direction after their rough start to the season.
“There was a lot of great competition here today,” Titans coach Mike Bond said. “I was very proud of how our kids played. They continue to improve and noted that to them throughout the day. I was also very pleased with their fundamentals. The passing again really helped set up our offense, and our setters made a lot of good choices.”
L.C.’s wins beside Heelan came over inner-city opponent Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City North. Losses came against Sioux City East, Hinton, and Sheldon.
“These tournaments have really helped us perform better,” Bond said. “It’s really helped us in league play and has helped us improve after every match. We got some big games against Atlantic and Creston this week and I’m expecting that the progress we saw today will transfer over to those matches as well and hopefully keep playing some good volleyball.”
Bond has seen his team grow within each tournament and this one proved no different.
The Abraham Lincoln Lynx ran into some tough competition as well. They went 1-5 with their lone win coming over Missouri River Conference member Sioux City Heelan.
“Our bright note today was Molly Romano hit the 100 assists milestone today,” Lynx coach Katie Darrington said.
The Lynx fell to Lewis Central, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Hinton, and Sheldon while competing in Sioux City.