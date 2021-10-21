Lynx and Yellow Jackets end XC seasons

On the girls' side of the competition, junior Jackie Moreno was the top finisher for the Yellow Jackets in 43rd place with a time of 22:55 which was a career-best for her. The best finisher for the Lynx was freshman Kaylynn Kepler Thompson with a time of 23:11.

“Before the meet, we told the girl and boy runners not to expect a season-best or a personal record in their races today as the terrain of the Indianola course was just too difficult to likely accomplish that, '' Yellow Jackets coach Douglas Muehling said. “We told them to go out and compete against the other runners and themselves, to look in the mirror, that's your competition. But in her final high school race, Moreno made a believer out of herself and the coaches."