Lynx and Yellow Jackets girls golf compete at Le Mars Invite

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson girls golf teams competed Friday at the Le Mars Invite against some top-level competition.
Neither team left with any trophies or medals, but both coaches said they were proud of how their teams performed.
Gehlen won the invite with a score of 391, 13 strokes better than runner-up Sioux City East.
Abraham Lincoln finished eighth out of 12 teams with a score of 502 and Thomas Jefferson shot a combined 567.
Jaydon Barthole of Gehlen was the gold medalist for the day with a score of 84.
Abraham Lincoln was led by Lauren Hansen, who shot a 113, Jayden Hargrave carded a 120, Sam Richard totaled a 128, Ali Buell finished with a 141 and Lul Knau scored a 155.
“Everybody for the most part is all a beginning and they’re improving,” A.L. head coach Jason Smith said. “It’s really fun and they’re having fun. They all have positive attitudes. It was a nice day but very windy. Two of them shot their personal best.”
Hansen and Hargrave were the two golfers with the personal bests.
Chrisha Doss led Thomas Jefferson with a score of 107, Katelyn Gwennap scored a 136 and Hannah Tilley and Camryn Ossman both shot a 162.
“It’s a really great motivator for them,” T.J. head coach Rob Dittmer said. “If you’re shooting your personal best it makes you want to practice harder it gets you more excite for the next meet.”
Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 10 a.m. on Monday in a triangular at Green Valley Golf Couse in Sioux City against Sioux City Heelan and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Thomas Jefferson will also play next at 10 a.m. on Monday in a triangular at Sun Valley Golf Course in Sioux City against Le Mars and Sioux City North.