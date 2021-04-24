Lynx and Yellow Jackets girls golf compete at Le Mars Invite

Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson girls golf teams competed Friday at the Le Mars Invite against some top-level competition.

Neither team left with any trophies or medals, but both coaches said they were proud of how their teams performed.

Gehlen won the invite with a score of 391, 13 strokes better than runner-up Sioux City East.

Abraham Lincoln finished eighth out of 12 teams with a score of 502 and Thomas Jefferson shot a combined 567.

Jaydon Barthole of Gehlen was the gold medalist for the day with a score of 84.

Abraham Lincoln was led by Lauren Hansen, who shot a 113, Jayden Hargrave carded a 120, Sam Richard totaled a 128, Ali Buell finished with a 141 and Lul Knau scored a 155.

“Everybody for the most part is all a beginning and they’re improving,” A.L. head coach Jason Smith said. “It’s really fun and they’re having fun. They all have positive attitudes. It was a nice day but very windy. Two of them shot their personal best.”

Hansen and Hargrave were the two golfers with the personal bests.