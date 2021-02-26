Lynx back in substate final; Dix scores 1,000th career point

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx will return to the substate final for the second consecutive year after defeating Missouri River Conference rival Sioux City West for the third time this season on Friday, 72-51.
On a milestone night for A.L.’s Josh Dix, the Lynx (18-4) never trailed, despite fight from the visiting Wolverines (11-11).
The Lynx began the game with a 10-0 run, before Sioux City West responded with a 12-6 spurt to close the first quarter. The Lynx again outscored the Wolverines in the second quarter, but by halftime the Lynx lead was 19. A.L. coach Jason Isaacson in the locker room then challenged his team to pick up the hustle.
“We challenged the guys to win more loose balls and rebound better,” Isaacson said. “There were times in the first half where they had four to five possessions that they made us pay on for those reasons, and that stuff will hurt you. That needed to be cleaned up.”
The Lynx answered the call, rolling on to a 12-2 run to start the third — a run the Wolverines not able to recover from.
“I knew this was going to be a good game,” Isaacson said. “I was really happy with how we came out in the third quarter and finished them off by extending the lead. I thought the guys really came out and locked in and focused in that quarter.”
Notably, A.L. junior Josh Dix surpassed the 1,000 point milestone in the first half.
“The win was the most important thing tonight,” Dix said. “But 1,000 points also feels really good. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates over these last three years. They’ve always set me up and believed in me, the coaches helped me out and continue to make me better. I couldn’t do this without them. It feels good, but it’s time to get right back to work tomorrow and get ready for Southeast Polk.”
Isaacson also gave words of congratulations to Dix.
“He’s a great kid,” Isaacson said. “He’s got a unique talent and his work ethic is top notch. So to see him earn this milestone as a junior is really impressive.”
Dix finished second in scoring on the Lynx Friday with 19 points, while senior Noah Sandbothe had a game-high 25 points.
With the victory, the Lynx are back in the substate final for the second consecutive year. After falling short last year in a 58-35 loss to Dowling Catholic, the Lynx are eager to pursue their second opportunity as they will take on Southeast Polk for a trip to state.
“There’s still plenty of unfinished business,” Dix said. “We’ve got to stay focused and get ready for Southeast Polk, prepare for them the next few days, and come out on Tuesday ready to go.”
Dix will continue to use last year as motivation.
“Last season didn’t end as we wanted it to,” he said. “So, since day one this season last year’s substrate game has motivated us to get back there and finish the job by getting to Wells Fargo Arena.”
The Lynx’s last trip to the state tournament was in 2016.
AL 16 14 20 22--72
SCW 12 8 8 23--51
AL: Noah Sandbothe 25; Josh Dix 19; Jamison Gruber 13; Lennx Brown 6; Jaden Reiss 3; Christian Tidane 2; Jake Duffey 2; Ben Waugh 2.
SCW: Keenan Hegna 23; Kee’on Hutton 12; Keavian Hayes 10; Dominic Frye 2; Mabior Akuen 2; Master Brooks 2.