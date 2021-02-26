Lynx back in substate final; Dix scores 1,000th career point

The Abraham Lincoln Lynx will return to the substate final for the second consecutive year after defeating Missouri River Conference rival Sioux City West for the third time this season on Friday, 72-51.

On a milestone night for A.L.’s Josh Dix, the Lynx (18-4) never trailed, despite fight from the visiting Wolverines (11-11).

The Lynx began the game with a 10-0 run, before Sioux City West responded with a 12-6 spurt to close the first quarter. The Lynx again outscored the Wolverines in the second quarter, but by halftime the Lynx lead was 19. A.L. coach Jason Isaacson in the locker room then challenged his team to pick up the hustle.

“We challenged the guys to win more loose balls and rebound better,” Isaacson said. “There were times in the first half where they had four to five possessions that they made us pay on for those reasons, and that stuff will hurt you. That needed to be cleaned up.”

The Lynx answered the call, rolling on to a 12-2 run to start the third — a run the Wolverines not able to recover from.